Legend Senior Living® Names Christy Van Der Westhuizen as New Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing

/EIN News/ -- WICHITA, Kan., Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legend Senior Living® has announced the appointment of well-known senior living marketing executive Christy Van Der Westhuizen to the position of Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing. Van Der Westhuizen comes to Legend from MBK Senior Living where she has been Vice President of Sales and Marketing since 2019. She brings 17 years of sales, marketing, public relations and business development experience, including leadership positions with large, national senior living organizations. Legend is a privately owned senior living provider headquartered in Wichita, Kansas, with 43 properties in six states.



“Christy’s joining the Legend management team is a cause for celebration,” said Chris Mahen, Chief Operating Officer for Legend. “She’s quite well known industry-wide for her innovation, professionalism and passion. Her ability to help large senior living companies achieve high occupancy is second to none. We’re obviously very excited to have Christy joining the Legend team.”

Van Der Westhuizen will work hand-in-hand with Legend’s marketing team and sales team, including regional sales directors and corporate sales specialists to grow occupancy and revenue. Her approach, said Mahen, is energetic and hands-on, including the development of strategic follow-up plans and innovative sales tools, on-site visits, webinars and training.

“Every part of the organization is involved in sales,” said Van Der Westhuizen, describing the sales approach she will cultivate at Legend. “Occupancy and growth depend as much on hospitality and customer service as they do on marketing and promotion. I’m excited that the Legend mission to serve seniors is holistic, contemporary and customer-centered.”

Van Der Westhuizen is a Summa Cum Laude graduate with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Film and Television from Chapman University and has completed Disney’s Approach to Leadership Excellence.

Legend Senior Living® is a privately held senior housing and services company based in Wichita, Kansas. Legend owns and operates 43 residences – independent living, assisted living, memory care, and personal care – in Florida, Colorado, Texas, Kansas, Oklahoma and Pennsylvania. Legend has just been certified as a Great Place to Work® for its fourth year and was again named among Fortune’s 25 Best Workplaces in the senior living industry in 2022.

