More than 40 European Leaders to Meet at Prague Castle

CZECH REPUBLIC, October 5 - On 6 and 7 October, approximately halfway through the Czech Presidency of the Council of the EU, a meeting of the Heads of State or Government at the highest level will be held at Prague Castle.

Meeting of the European Political Community

On Thursday 6 October 2022, the first-ever meeting of a wider format of European countries, the so-called European Political Community, will be held at Prague Castle. This new platform will bring together European leaders to discuss key topics concerning the European continent.

The topics to be discussed by the representatives of the states in Prague will undoubtedly include security and peace, energy, climate, and the economic situation. A total of 44 countries have been put on the invitation list.

The European Political Community is a platform for political coordination of European countries across the continent. Its aim is to foster political dialogue and cooperation to address issues of common interest in order to strengthen the security, stability and prosperity of the European continent. This platform for political coordination does not replace any existing organisation, structure or process, and does not aim to create new ones at this stage.

Informal Meeting of the European Council

On Friday 7 October 2022, an informal meeting of the European Council will be held at Prague Castle. Presidents and Prime Ministers will discuss military and financial support for Ukraine, energy and the economic situation in Europe.

This informal meeting will take place two weeks before the formal meeting of the European Council in Brussels.

Venue, Prague Castle

The Summit will be held at Prague Castle, where events of national significance have always taken place. Prague Castle is the embodiment of the historical tradition of the Czech state, linking the present with the past. Since the founding of independent Czechoslovakia in 1918, Prague Castle has been the seat of the President. Today, its historic buildings are in the care of the Office of the President of the Republic.

Up to 1,200 journalists and representatives of the Czech and mainly foreign media are expected to attend the Summit. The Summit will be held in selected representative rooms of Prague Castle, such as the Spanish Hall, Rothmayer Hall or Vladislav Hall. The Royal Garden of Prague Castle, the Riding Hall, the Ballroom, the President's Residence or the Empire Greenhouse will be reserved for representatives of the media.

Necessary security measures and suspension of traffic

Due to the location of the Summit, the premises of Prague Castle will be closed for the necessary time from 4 to 8 October. As far as traffic is concerned, the busiest area will be the area around Prague Castle and the access roads. These are mainly the catchment roads leading from the area of Václav Havel Airport. There will be no permanent traffic closures in the mentioned area and its vicinity, but due to the large number of national delegations attending the Summit, traffic will be suspended during the movement of the delegations for the time necessary for the motorcade to pass.

Thursday 6 October, Meeting of the European Political Community

12.00 - Arrivals, doorsteps and welcome

13.00 - Opening plenary session

14.00 - Family photo followed by roundtable discussions (peace and security, energy, climate, economic situation)

16.00 - Bilateral meetings

19.30 - Closing plenary session

21.45 - Press conference

Friday 7 October, Informal Meeting of the European Council

9.00 - Arrivals, doorsteps

10.00 - Informal discussion with the President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola

10.30 - Family photo followed by the plenary session of the European Council

14.15 - Press conference

