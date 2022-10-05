At 5.6% CAGR, Global Medical Perfusion Technology Market Size to Hit USD 905.50 Million by 2026: Facts & Factors

The major driving forces behind the extensive growth of the medical perfusion technology market can be marked down to an increasing prevalence of failing organ systems and rising demand for organs for transplantation needs over the forecast period. The key players are covered in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Paragonix Technologies, TransMedics Inc., OrganOx Limited, Bridge to Life Ltd., Getinge AB, Medtronic, LivaNova PLC, and XENIOS AG., among others.

According to Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled "Medical Perfusion Technology Market By Technology (Hypothermic Machine Perfusion & Normothermic Machine Perfusion), By Organ Type (Heart, Lung, Kidney, Liver, & Others), By Component (Perfusion Pumps, Oxygenators, Heart-Lung Machines, Monitoring Systems, Cannular, & Others), And By Region - Global and Regional Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2020 – 2026" in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Medical Perfusion Technology Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 750.15 Million in2020 and it is expected to surpass around USD 905.50 Million by 2026, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 5.6% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026.”

Medical Perfusion Technology Market Overview:

Medical perfusion technology is the scientific study of the human anatomy that connects the lungs and the adjoining organs. During surgical procedures, these medical perfusion devices often mimic the function of the lungs and heart during surgical procedures where the latter organs have to be put to rest. The major driving forces for the growth of the medical perfusion technology market are the growing prevalence of failing organ systems among the aging and advanced population and the rise in chronic diseases, among others.

Added functionality by these devices such as increased organ preservation measures and increased shelf life of these organs will further boost the sales of the medical perfusion technology market. However, the lack of trained medical professionals and the high initial cost can hamper the growth of the medical perfusion technology market to a certain extent.

Market Growth Dynamics

Inorganic partnerships and mergers & acquisitions are often adopted by the key players in the industrial space in order to sustain themselves in the highly competitive market. The market is flooded by the latest innovations that are often incorporated over years of research and developmental cycle.

Furthermore, the rising number of distributors for medical perfusion technology is expected to give rise to fierce competition which will ultimately lead to a pricing crisis among the competitors. The pace of innovation is often stifled by a lack of accreditation of the products by global and local organizations alike.

Segmentation Analysis:

The global medical perfusion technology market can be segmented on the basis of technology, organ type, components, and regions.

On the basis of technology, the global medical perfusion technology market can be divided into hypothermic machine perfusion and normothermic machine perfusion. The hypothermic machine perfusion will account for the largest market share during the forecast owing to viable alternative solutions for cold storage solutions and improved downtime post-op conditions.

On the basis of organ type, the global medical perfusion technology can be fragmented into heart, lung, kidney, liver, and others. The kidney segment will account for the largest market share during the forecast owing to contributing factors such as increased functionality of kidney preservation being added to these devices. The segment of the heart will account for the fastest growing CAGR during the forecast.

The global Medical Perfusion Technology market is segmented as follows:

By Technology Segment Analysis

Hypothermic Machine Perfusion

Normothermic Machine Perfusion

By Organ Type Segment Analysis

Heart

Lung

Kidney

Liver

Others

By Component Segment Analysis

Perfusion Pumps

Oxygenators

Heart-Lung Machines

Monitoring Systems

Cannular

Others

Competitive Landscape

The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the market's main competitors, as well as information on their competitiveness. The research also identifies and analyses important business strategies used by these main market players, such as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), affiliations, collaborations, and contracts. The study examines, among other things, each company's global presence, competitors, service offers, and standards. Some of the main competitors dominating the global Medical Perfusion Technology market include -

Paragonix Technologies

TransMedics Inc.

OrganOx Limited

Bridge to Life Ltd.

Getinge AB

Medtronic

LivaNova PLC

XENIOS AG.

Key Insights from Primary Research:

According to the analysis shared by our research forecaster, the Medical Perfusion Technology market is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 5.6% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

In terms of revenue, the Medical Perfusion Technology market size was valued at around US$ 750.15 Million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 905.50 Million by 2026.

On the basis of technology, the sector of hypothermic machine perfusion is expected to recoup the largest market value over the forecast period in terms of revenue collected and sales.

On the basis of organ type, the segment related to kidney transplants will account for the largest market share during the forecast.

On the basis of region, North America will get back the part of the market that brings in the most revenue.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2021−2026

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Technology, Organ Type, Component, and Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Regional Analysis:

North America is expected to witness the largest market share during the forecast in terms of global revenue contribution. The growing disparity between the demand and supply of organs will boost the growth of the medical perfusion technology market in the region. Certain factors pertaining to the growth of the market can be further credited to widened government funding, raised awareness about medical perfusion, and increased research and developmental activities in the sector.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Report Scope

