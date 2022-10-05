Metastatic Renal Cell Carcinoma Clinical Trials Pipeline Landscape Analysis of 45+ Companies by DelveInsight

The prevalence of Metastatic Renal Cell Carcinoma has been rising since the past few years, which prompts the growing demand for the treatment options. The market is driven by the increase prevalence of cancer and the rising geriatric population. The Companies developing the potential therapies in the last stage of development include Genentech, Xynomic Pharmaceuticals, Incyte Corporation, and several others.

DelveInsight’s 'Metastatic Renal Cell Carcinoma Pipeline Insight 2022' report provides comprehensive global coverage of available, marketed, and pipeline metastatic renal cell carcinoma therapies in various stages of clinical development, major pharmaceutical players working to advance the pipeline space and future growth potential of the metastatic renal cell carcinoma pipeline domain.

Key Takeaways from the Metastatic Renal Cell Carcinoma Pipeline Report

DelveInsight’s metastatic renal cell carcinoma pipeline analysis depicts a robust space with 45+ active players working to develop 50+ pipeline therapies.

active players working to develop pipeline therapies. Some of the key pharmaceutical players working to develop potential metastatic renal cell carcinoma drug candidates to improve the metastatic renal cell carcinoma treatment landscape include AstraZeneca, Genentech, Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma, Allogene Therapeutics, Nektar Therapeutics, Eli Lilly and Company, Xynomic Pharmaceuticals, AnewPharma, HUTCHMED, MedImmune, Incyte Corporation, NiKang Therapeutics, OncoC4 Inc., Nanobiotix, Aravive, Mirati Therapeutics Inc., BeiGene, Shanghai PerHum Therapeutics Co., Ltd., Akeso Biopharma, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Vaccibody, SillaJen, Inc., Chongqing Precision Biotech Co., Ltd, Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc., SOTIO Biotech AG, Pfizer, Peloton Therapeutics, Inc., NeoTX Therapeutics Ltd., Betta Pharmaceuticals, Exelixis, Hutchison Medipharma Limited, Sumitomo Pharma, NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Ocellaris Pharma, Oncorena AB, and others.

and others. Key metastatic renal cell carcinoma pipeline therapies in various stages of development include Olaparib, Atezolizumab, TP-1454, ALLO 316, SO-C101, VB10.NEO, PF-07209960, INCB001158, IPI-549, DSP-7888, Belzutifan, CD70 CAR-T, Sitravatinib, Pexastimogene Devacirepvec, Gevokizumab, AK104, CCT301-38, Pamiparib, ONC-392, Batiraxcept, AZD6738, NBTXR3, NKT2152, Bempegaldesleukin, Abemaciclib, Abexinostat, CM082, Savolitinib, Epacadostat, MEDI4736, XL092, Fruquintinib, DSP-7888, NGM 707, OC-001, Orellanine, and others.

and others. In September 2022, The ECOG-ACRIN Cancer Research Group (ECOG-ACRIN) will present data from PROSPER RCC (EA8143), the first randomized Phase III trial of neoadjuvant immunotherapy in patients with kidney cancer. At a planned interim analysis, the trial showed no difference in recurrence-free survival (RFS) between arms in a population of patients that included both clear cell and non-clear cell subtypes, and was stopped early.

(ECOG-ACRIN) will present data from PROSPER RCC (EA8143), the first randomized trial of neoadjuvant immunotherapy in patients with kidney cancer. At a planned interim analysis, the trial showed no difference in recurrence-free survival (RFS) between arms in a population of patients that included both clear cell and non-clear cell subtypes, and was stopped early. In March 2022, Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had granted Fast Track designation (FTD) to ALLO-316 , the Company’s first AlloCAR T solid tumor clinical candidate for the treatment of patients with advanced or metastatic clear cell renal cell carcinoma (RCC). The FDA granted FTD based on the potential of ALLO-316 to address the unmet need for patients with difficult-to-treat renal cell carcinomas (RCC) who have failed standard RCC therapies.

Inc. announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had granted (FTD) to , the Company’s first AlloCAR T solid tumor clinical candidate for the treatment of patients with advanced or metastatic clear cell renal cell carcinoma (RCC). The FDA granted FTD based on the potential of ALLO-316 to address the unmet need for patients with difficult-to-treat renal cell carcinomas (RCC) who have failed standard RCC therapies. In February 2022, Eisai and Merck & Co ., Inc., announced that the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW) had approved the combination of LENVIMA , the orally available multiple receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor discovered by Eisai, plus KEYTRUDA, the anti-PD-1 therapy from Merck & Co., for radically unresectable or metastatic renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

and ., Inc., announced that the had approved the combination of , the orally available multiple receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor discovered by Eisai, plus KEYTRUDA, the anti-PD-1 therapy from Merck & Co., for radically unresectable or metastatic renal cell carcinoma (RCC). In July 2021, City of Hope and Osel Inc. announced that the City of Hope had granted an exclusive worldwide license to Osel for intellectual property on the novel use of an LBP CBM588 to enhance the efficacy of checkpoint inhibitors to treat cancer, including metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

The metastatic renal cell carcinoma pipeline report provides detailed profiles of pipeline assets, a comparative analysis of clinical and non-clinical stage metastatic renal cell carcinoma products, inactive and dormant assets, a comprehensive assessment of driving and restraining factors, and an assessment of opportunities and risks in the metastatic renal cell carcinoma pipeline landscape.

Metastatic Renal Cell Carcinoma Overview

Renal cell carcinoma is the most common type of adult kidney cancer. It is responsible for approximately 85% of kidney neoplasms. Renal cell carcinoma may be clinically asymptomatic for the majority of its course. Only 10% of patients have the traditional triad of flank pain, hematuria, and flank mass. In approximately 33% of cases, renal cell cancer (RCC) patients develop metastatic spread. The lack of significant efficacy from available therapies complicates the clinical management of patients with metastatic RCC.

Early on, renal cell carcinoma usually does not cause any symptoms. However, as the disease progress, the common metastatic renal cell carcinoma symptoms include low back pain, fever, night sweats, high blood pressure, and others.





Metastatic Renal Cell Carcinoma Pipeline Drugs

Drug Company Phase MoA RoA Atezolizumab Genentech Phase III Cytotoxic T lymphocyte stimulants; Programmed cell death-1 ligand-1 inhibitors Oral Olaparib AstraZeneca Phase II Poly(ADP-ribose) polymerase inhibitors Oral SO-C101 SOTIO Biotech AG Phase I Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity; Interleukin 15 receptor antagonists; Interleukin-15 receptor agonists; Interleukin-2 receptor agonists; Natural killer cell stimulants; T lymphocyte stimulants NA ALLO 316 Allogene Therapeutics Phase I Immunologic cytotoxicity; T lymphocyte replacements Parenteral TP-1454 Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Phase I Pyruvate kinase stimulants Oral

Metastatic Renal Cell Carcinoma Therapeutics Assessment

The metastatic renal cell carcinoma pipeline report proffers an integral view of the metastatic renal cell carcinoma emerging novel therapies segmented by stage, product type, molecule type, mechanism of action, and route of administration.

Scope of the Metastatic Renal Cell Carcinoma Pipeline Report

Coverage : Global

: Global Therapeutic Assessment By Product Type: Mono, Combination

Mono, Combination Therapeutic Assessment By Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III, Pre-registration

Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III, Pre-registration Therapeutics Assessment By Route of Administration: Inhalation, Intranasal, Intravenous, Oral, Parenteral, Subcutaneous

Inhalation, Intranasal, Intravenous, Oral, Parenteral, Subcutaneous Therapeutics Assessment By Molecule Type : Antibody, Antisense oligonucleotides, Immunotherapy, Monoclonal antibody, Peptides, Protein, Recombinant protein, Small molecule, Stem cell, Vaccine

: Antibody, Antisense oligonucleotides, Immunotherapy, Monoclonal antibody, Peptides, Protein, Recombinant protein, Small molecule, Stem cell, Vaccine Therapeutics Assessment By Mechanism of Action: Poly(ADP-ribose) polymerase inhibitors, Cytotoxic T lymphocyte stimulants, Programmed cell death-1 ligand-1 inhibitors, Pyruvate kinase stimulants, Immunologic cytotoxicity, T lymphocyte replacements, Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity, Interleukin 15 receptor antagonists, Interleukin-15 receptor agonists; Interleukin-2 receptor agonists, Natural killer cell stimulants, T lymphocyte stimulants, Immunostimulants.

Poly(ADP-ribose) polymerase inhibitors, Cytotoxic T lymphocyte stimulants, Programmed cell death-1 ligand-1 inhibitors, Pyruvate kinase stimulants, Immunologic cytotoxicity, T lymphocyte replacements, Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity, Interleukin 15 receptor antagonists, Interleukin-15 receptor agonists; Interleukin-2 receptor agonists, Natural killer cell stimulants, T lymphocyte stimulants, Immunostimulants. Key Metastatic Renal Cell Carcinoma Companies : AstraZeneca, Genentech, Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma, Allogene Therapeutics, Nektar Therapeutics, Eli Lilly and Company, Xynomic Pharmaceuticals, AnewPharma, HUTCHMED, MedImmune, Incyte Corporation, NiKang Therapeutics, OncoC4 Inc., Nanobiotix, Aravive, Mirati Therapeutics Inc., BeiGene, Shanghai PerHum Therapeutics Co., Ltd., Akeso Biopharma, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Vaccibody, SillaJen, Inc., Chongqing Precision Biotech Co., Ltd, Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc., SOTIO Biotech AG, Pfizer, Peloton Therapeutics, Inc., NeoTX Therapeutics Ltd., Betta Pharmaceuticals, Exelixis, Hutchison Medipharma Limited, Sumitomo Pharma, NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Ocellaris Pharma, Oncorena AB, and others.

: AstraZeneca, Genentech, Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma, Allogene Therapeutics, Nektar Therapeutics, Eli Lilly and Company, Xynomic Pharmaceuticals, AnewPharma, HUTCHMED, MedImmune, Incyte Corporation, NiKang Therapeutics, OncoC4 Inc., Nanobiotix, Aravive, Mirati Therapeutics Inc., BeiGene, Shanghai PerHum Therapeutics Co., Ltd., Akeso Biopharma, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Vaccibody, SillaJen, Inc., Chongqing Precision Biotech Co., Ltd, Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc., SOTIO Biotech AG, Pfizer, Peloton Therapeutics, Inc., NeoTX Therapeutics Ltd., Betta Pharmaceuticals, Exelixis, Hutchison Medipharma Limited, Sumitomo Pharma, NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Ocellaris Pharma, Oncorena AB, and others. Key Metastatic Renal Cell Carcinoma Pipeline Therapies: Olaparib, Atezolizumab, TP-1454, ALLO 316, SO-C101, VB10.NEO, PF-07209960, INCB001158, IPI-549, DSP-7888, Belzutifan, CD70 CAR-T, Sitravatinib, Pexastimogene Devacirepvec, Gevokizumab, AK104, CCT301-38, Pamiparib, ONC-392, Batiraxcept, AZD6738, NBTXR3, NKT2152, Bempegaldesleukin, Abemaciclib, Abexinostat, CM082, Savolitinib, Epacadostat, MEDI4736, XL092, Fruquintinib, DSP-7888, NGM 707, OC-001, Orellanine, and others.

Table of Contents

1. Metastatic Renal Cell Carcinoma Pipeline Report Introduction 2. Metastatic Renal Cell Carcinoma Pipeline Report Executive Summary 3. Metastatic Renal Cell Carcinoma Pipeline: Overview 4. Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment 5. Metastatic Renal Cell Carcinoma Pipeline Therapeutics 6. Metastatic Renal Cell Carcinoma Pipeline: Late Stage Products (Pre-registration) 7. Metastatic Renal Cell Carcinoma Pipeline: Late Stage Products (Phase III) 7.1 Atezolizumab: Genentech 8. Metastatic Renal Cell Carcinoma Pipeline: Mid Stage Products (Phase II) 8.1 Olaparib: AstraZeneca 9. Metastatic Renal Cell Carcinoma Pipeline: Early Stage Products (Phase I) 9.1 ALLO 316: Allogene Therapeutics 10. Metastatic Renal Cell Carcinoma Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment 11. Inactive Products in the Metastatic Renal Cell Carcinoma Pipeline 12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis 13. Key Companies 14. Key Products in the Metastatic Renal Cell Carcinoma Pipeline 15. Unmet Needs 16. Market Drivers and Barriers 17. Future Perspectives and Conclusion 18. Analyst Views 19. Appendix

