The Union Bank Co. Continues To Give Back To Local Charities

The Union Bank presents a check to She Has A Name, (in photo from l to r are) Juan Alonzo, Shannon Carey, Chrisanta Clemans, Margie Nwoko, Courtney Schmackers, Lori Watson and Cassie Schwartz

UBC donates $3,000 to local nonprofit, She Has A Name

We know how much She Has A Name means to our staff and the organization is doing such great work that we are happy to support them in any way that we can”
— Union Bank Co. Marketing Director, Dian Franks
COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Union Bank Company has committed to continue their support of local nonprofits in every community they serve. When a nonprofit is important to one of their staff members, they try to go above and beyond in their assistance. Last month the bank selected the nonprofit She Has A Name as their feature organization.

This local organization helps those who have survived human trafficking. Through the years, they have made an impact through scholarships to survivors – one recipient just completed her master’s degree and there are many other success stories like this. They also host online classes with over 300 attendees.

“We know how much She Has A Name means to our staff and the organization is doing such great work that we are happy to support them in any way that we can,” stated Union Bank Co. Marketing Director, Dian Franks.

Chrisanta Clemans, an active volunteer for She Has A Name and Loan Underwriter with The Union Bank Co. concurred, “This check will help so many women and men who have become the victims of human trafficking.”

She Has A Name believes in fighting human trafficking through education, advocacy, and care for those impacted. “We use funds donated to help with education and advocating for those impacted, but what is most important to me is how they offer care to those who truly need it,” Clemans added. “I’ve been a volunteer and helped organize the annual fundraiser for at least four years and I love being part of the team for this cause.”

To learn more about the organization and their work in the central Ohio area, visit www.shehasaname.org.

***
ABOUT THE UNION BANK COMPANY
Since 1904, The Union Bank Company has been here to provide full-service banking to the people and businesses throughout the communities we serve. Today, the bank has grown to include 18 offices across northwest and central Ohio, including Bowling Green, Columbus Grove, Delphos, Findlay, Gahanna, Gibsonburg, Kalida, Leipsic, Lewis Center, Lima (Bellefontaine Avenue, Elida

Susan Fortner
BPR International
+1 614-562-0054
email us here

The Union Bank Overview

You just read:

The Union Bank Co. Continues To Give Back To Local Charities

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Human Rights


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Susan Fortner
BPR International
+1 614-562-0054
Company/Organization
BPR International
8000 Walton Parkway, Suite 255
New Albany, Ohio, 43054
United States
+1 6145620054
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
More From This Author
The Union Bank Co. Continues To Give Back To Local Charities
Imagine H2O and RBC Tech for Nature partner to support startup solutions at the water-climate nexus
ASTERRA success leads to creation of new industry-focused divisions
View All Stories From This Author