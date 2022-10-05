The Union Bank Co. Continues To Give Back To Local Charities
UBC donates $3,000 to local nonprofit, She Has A Name
We know how much She Has A Name means to our staff and the organization is doing such great work that we are happy to support them in any way that we can”COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Union Bank Company has committed to continue their support of local nonprofits in every community they serve. When a nonprofit is important to one of their staff members, they try to go above and beyond in their assistance. Last month the bank selected the nonprofit She Has A Name as their feature organization.
— Union Bank Co. Marketing Director, Dian Franks
This local organization helps those who have survived human trafficking. Through the years, they have made an impact through scholarships to survivors – one recipient just completed her master’s degree and there are many other success stories like this. They also host online classes with over 300 attendees.
“We know how much She Has A Name means to our staff and the organization is doing such great work that we are happy to support them in any way that we can,” stated Union Bank Co. Marketing Director, Dian Franks.
Chrisanta Clemans, an active volunteer for She Has A Name and Loan Underwriter with The Union Bank Co. concurred, “This check will help so many women and men who have become the victims of human trafficking.”
She Has A Name believes in fighting human trafficking through education, advocacy, and care for those impacted. “We use funds donated to help with education and advocating for those impacted, but what is most important to me is how they offer care to those who truly need it,” Clemans added. “I’ve been a volunteer and helped organize the annual fundraiser for at least four years and I love being part of the team for this cause.”
To learn more about the organization and their work in the central Ohio area, visit www.shehasaname.org.
ABOUT THE UNION BANK COMPANY
Since 1904, The Union Bank Company has been here to provide full-service banking to the people and businesses throughout the communities we serve. Today, the bank has grown to include 18 offices across northwest and central Ohio, including Bowling Green, Columbus Grove, Delphos, Findlay, Gahanna, Gibsonburg, Kalida, Leipsic, Lewis Center, Lima (Bellefontaine Avenue, Elida
