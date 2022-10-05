NanoCraft CBD Announces the Release of Their New Line Of DELTA 9 THC GUMMIES
NanoCraft is happy to announce their expansion into Hemp Derived Delta 9 THC with their new line of Delta 9 Gummies. Unlock the power of Delta 9 THC and embrace a HIGHER level of wellbeing.”SAN DIEGO, CA, USA, October 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The team at Nanocraft firmly believe that Health starts from within – that is the driving force behind the Nanocraft CBD brand and all of their products. This is reason they take the science behind their products so seriously. Nanocraft’s first priority when developing a new product or formula is to look at the research that exists on how nutrients affect the body and how the ingredients they use can impact the health issues that they aim to address.
NanoCraft was founded back in 2017 by two longtime friends Todd Erwin and Stefan McKellar. They built the Nanocraft brand on a simple mission: “Create exceptional CBD products that contribute to overall health and wellbeing while also giving back.” Their commitment to quality products is as important as their commitment to the causes they support through their give-back initiative “NanoCraft Kids.”
Over the last 5yrs Nanocraft has become an industry leader by bringing their top-quality hemp derived cannabidiol (CBD) products to the sports, health and fitness marketplaces. They are also very dedicated to educating consumers on the tremendous health benefits of hemp derived CBD and other minor cannabioids. Based in sunny San Diego, California, NanoCraft’s products are formulated to be highly bio-available to the body, making customer’s capable to receive benefits in their most concentrated form. Zero wasted nutrients and dramatically better absorption. In short, faster, better, more concentrated results.
NanoCraft is happy to announce their expansion into Hemp Derived Delta 9 THC Gummies with their new line of Delta 9 Gummies. Unlock the power of Delta 9 THC and embrace a HIGHER level of wellbeing, relaxation, and sense of calm each time you treat yourself to one of these delicious treats. These tasty tropical flavored gummies are formulated with a maximum strength of 10mg of premium hemp-derived Delta 9 THC per serving. If you’re already a CBD oil user but feel like you might need an extra boost of benefits then look no further. Nanocraft’s new Delta 9 Gummies may be the choice for you.
Nanocraft’s new Delta 9 Gummies will start at $59.99 for a 30ct of the delicious and nutritious gummies. Each containing 10mg of high quality hemp derived Delta 9 THC. If customers want a deeper discount, the company offers a whopping 50% off when they sign up for their “Subscribe & Save” option.
