The Ladies Are Back! EstrellaTV Hit Reality Series Rica Famosa Latina Returns for a New Season

Drama, Glamour and Gossip

Season Premieres Across All EstrellaTV Platforms, including the EstrellaTV App, on Sunday, October 16

EstrellaTV Broadcast Premiere Sunday, October 16 at 9 p.m./8 p.m. CT

Season Six Cast includes Mayeli Alonso, Luzelba Mansour, Sandra Vidal, Mariana Gonzalez, Kimberly Flores, and Marcela Iglesias

The drama is back! Rica Famosa Latina – the fan-favorite, gossip-driving reality series – returns to EstrellaTV for a sixth season. Back from a four-year hiatus, the new season explores the lives of six wealthy and socially famous Latina women in Los Angeles and Mexico, and their high-flying, larger-than-life world of bubbles, Botox, and bling. The season will premiere across all EstrellaTV platforms – including the EstrellaTV App – on Sunday, October 16, with the EstrellaTV broadcast premiere at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT. EstrellaTV is the national broadcast television network of leading Spanish-language multiplatform media company Estrella Media.

The sixth season of Rica Famosa Latina will include returning cast members Mayeli Alonso, Luzelba Mansour, and Sandra Vidal, and new cast members Mariana Gonzalez, Kimberly Flores, and Marcela Iglesias. Tune in to see if these strong Latinas rekindle or tear apart old alliances, friendships, and moments or create new ones.

"The fans asked for more Rica Famosa Latina, and we were happy to oblige," said Ivan Stoilkovich, EVP, TV Content, Estrella Media. "These women have built huge business empires from grit, glamour, and savviness. Viewers are fascinated by this series as we give them a glimpse into the lives of these successful women and the emotional rollercoaster rides that go with them."

These Bentley-driving, Bel-Air-living, Aspen-vacationing successful Latinas may be living the American dream, but they still have Latin blood flowing through their veins. Sharing the bond of having broken through the glass ceiling of immigrant success, these beautiful and successful Latinas don't always see the world through the same rose-colored glasses. Rica Famosa Latina initially premiered in 2014 on EstrellaTV, and after five successful seasons, it is back for more.

About Estrella Media, Inc.

Estrella Media is a leading Spanish-language media company and one of the largest U.S. producers of Spanish-language video and audio content for multiplatform distribution worldwide, with a library of over 20,000 hours of original video content.

Estrella Media's content studio feeds all its digital and linear media platforms, including EstrellaTV, its national broadcast television network that is seen on 16 owned or operated stations and over 33 affiliated stations, as well as through cable and satellite providers and digital streaming platforms; Estrella News, the first 24/7 Spanish-language multiplatform digital news network in the U.S.; and Estrella Games, the first 24/7 curated Spanish-language game show channel in the U.S. In 2021, Estrella Media's digital content surpassed one billion viewership minutes.

Estrella Media also owns and operates 14 radio stations and the Don Cheto Radio Network, airing on 33 affiliated stations throughout the U.S., featuring one of the nation's most popular radio talents, Don Cheto. Estrella Media also produces large-scale music festivals, concerts, and special events throughout the U.S.

To learn more about Estrella Media and see company updates, please visit Estrella Media at estrellamedia.com, and follow us on Twitter @Estrellamedia_, Facebook @Estrellamediainc, and LinkedIn @Estrella Media, Inc.

