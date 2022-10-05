Intersolar North America and Energy Storage North America 2023 to Deliver Actionable Training through Interactive Workshops

PORTLAND, Maine, Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intersolar North America (ISNA) and Energy Storage North America (ESNA), the industry's premier solar + storage event, will offer hands-on training and learning experiences through a range of interactive, pre-conference workshops next February at the Long Beach Convention Center in Long Beach, California.



Held on February 13, the 2023 workshops will deliver focused and effective training on a range of topics:

2023 NEC: PV, Energy Storage, and Interconnections , presented by Sean White (HeatSpring/White House Energy) and Bill Brooks (Brooks Engineering)

, presented by Sean White (HeatSpring/White House Energy) and Bill Brooks (Brooks Engineering) Community Solar Design Fundamentals: Achieving Successful Programs Through Optimal Program Design

Energy Storage Interconnection Basics & Best Practices , presented by Jin Noh (California Energy Storage Alliance)

, presented by Jin Noh (California Energy Storage Alliance) Evolving Markets for Standalone and Hybrid Grid-Scale Storage , presented by Customized Energy Solutions

, presented by Customized Energy Solutions NABCEP Technical Training , presented by the North American Board of Certified Energy Practitioners

, presented by the North American Board of Certified Energy Practitioners PV System Operations and Maintenance (O&M) *NABCEP Certified* , presented by Solar Energy International

, presented by Solar Energy International PV and Energy Storage: Residential Applications and Design *NABCEP Certified* , presented by Solar Energy International

, presented by Solar Energy International The Green Hydrogen Value Proposition: Fundamental Policy Needs to Drive Market Development and Re-Imagine the Energy Ecosystem, presented by Nick Connell (Green Hydrogen Coalition)

"We are excited to once again offer solar + storage professionals timely, topical, and technical training ahead of the 2023 conference," said Wes Doane, Event Director, Intersolar North America and Energy Storage North America. "Our mission is to accelerate the energy transition – and part of that is ensuring solar + storage professionals get the know-how and information they need to work effectively and make strategic decisions. With the trusted educational content delivered by these industry-leading experts and organizations, our 2023 workshops advance that mission."

In further commitment to industry education and partnership, Solar Energy International is the Official Training Partner of #isnaesna23—leading two of the workshops above in addition to other conference and show-floor presentations.

"SEI and Intersolar North America have been partners to help grow the clean energy workforce for many years. In 2023 we will be expanding our partnership to offer some amazing solar training offerings during the event," said Chris Turek, Vice President of Marketing and Business Development, Solar Energy International. "Our collective commitment to offering these highly technical sessions is evidence that our focus on quality solar deployment and a highly skilled workforce is strong and we are excited to meet with solar professionals from all over the world during the conference!"

Workshops will be offered in full- and half-day formats. To benefit from one or more of these informative courses, additional registration is required (access is not included in conference or expo hall passes). To register or upgrade your access, click here .

About Intersolar North America and Energy Storage North America

Intersolar North America and Energy Storage North America is the premier U.S.-based conference and trade show focused on solar, energy storage, and EV charging infrastructure. Dedicated to accelerating the energy transition, the combined event delivers actionable education, invaluable networking, and an immersive exhibit hall experience – which includes the popular Solar Games installer competition.

Join 6,000+ energy leaders and 300+ exhibitors on February 14-16, 2023, in Long Beach, CA, to help shape the next phase of our clean energy transformation. Learn more online at intersolar.us and esnaexpo.com .

About Diversified Communications

Diversified Communications is a leading international media company with a portfolio of face-to-face exhibitions and conferences, online communities, and digital and print publications. As producers of these market-leading products, Diversified Communications connects, educates, and strengthens business communities in over 15 industries including: renewable energy, healthcare, natural and organic, food and beverage, and technology. Established in 1949 and headquartered in Portland, Maine, USA, with divisions and offices around the world, Diversified Communications remains a privately held, third-generation, family-owned business. For more information, visit: https://www.divcom.com .

Media Contact:

Gene Hunt

Trevi Communications, Inc.

Gene@trevicomm.com

978-750-0333 x101