KAWASAKI ENGINES ANNOUNCES NEW DEALER STRUCTURE IN PUERTO RICO

Move will increase service support for lawn and landscape customers

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kawasaki Engines has announced that its business in Puerto Rico has transitioned to a dealer-direct structure effective October 1, 2022, adding to its network of more than 7,600 independent dealers around the world.

Under the new structure, Kawasaki Engines provides dealers in Puerto Rico with all the dealer-support services provided throughout its domestic network. These include sales and marketing programs, technical assistance, warranty support, customer care, and a direct line to Kawasaki through a district sales manager, an inside sales representative, and a field service advisor.

"Ultimately this is about providing better and more consistent support for the lawn and landscape dealers and their customers in Puerto Rico," said Karen Howard, director, dealer sales support and marketing. "We look forward to providing increased levels of service support and an enhanced customer experience."

Kawasaki Engines, a division of Kawasaki Motors Corp., U.S.A., distributes gasoline engines for landscape, industrial, and consumer markets. The division is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Mich. It sells to and services customers through a network of OEMs, distributors, and more than 7,600 independent dealers throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, select countries in Central and South America, and the U.S. Trust Territories of the Pacific, including Guam.

