Television's Next Big Thing: "America's My Pet Has Talent"

After years of development, Jingle King Entertainment & Production is excited to begin pitching their novel TV Show, “America’s My Pet Has Talent”.

America's My Pet Has Talent (America’s MPHT) is a “Do Good – Feel Good” family entertainment American TV Series with heart! Pets bring out the best in people and America’s My Pet Has Talent brings out the best in pets!

This dynamic and entertaining weekly one-hour pet talent show features pets performing hilarious, dazzling, and jaw-dropping pet tricks before a live audience and panel of celebrity judges.

Not only does America's MPHT provide fun “pet talent”, but this show also uniquely delivers “pet heart” which should capture the heart and soul of viewers. During each episode, there are special fundraising segments fashioned after the popular Jerry Lewis Muscular Dystrophy Telethons. The “Save A Pet Telethon” will feature different animal activist celebrities every week who will entertain, talk about their love for animals, document precious animals who innocently find themselves in shelters, and enthusiastically request monetary donations from the viewers to support animal rescue, pet shelters and adoption centers across the nation.

A heart-tug segment of the show allows the audience to witness the joy and excitement when a lonely pet yearning for a forever home is adopted by a loving family with open arms in a moving episode of the show. Many viewers will tune in each week just to experience these joyful moments when the “Paws Ex” Adoption Van and celebrity host delivers the playful pet to an unsuspecting family. Seeing the van arriving every week to unite a pet with a loving family will bring immediate elation to TV viewers just like a superhero coming to the rescue.

The popularity of pet performances on YouTube and other social media platforms, along with the fact that pet tricks have won competitions on both America's Got Talent and Britain's Got Talent, provide immediate "proof of concept" that the general public and notable celebrities want to see more pet trick performances.

This innovative program has also been thoughtfully designed to become the heartbeat of the pet industry and serve as its first and major media platform for product branding and celebrity fundraising to support animal shelters, adoption, and rescue efforts across America. A strong market for branding and merchandising should emerge as a result of the show's expansive approach and extensive outreach to all facets of the pet sector!

America's MPHT will capture the hearts and tweak the funny bones of millions of animal lovers and pet video viewers who are eager for an entertaining pet competition TV series. This is while simultaneously supporting pet shelters, pet rescue, and promoting pet adoptions across America.

Jingle King Entertainment & Production is currently looking for the ideal Network, Production Company, and/or Partner to act as a Co-Founding Father and Executive Producer of a remarkable TV Series that satisfies all the requirements for a long and prosperous run.

Interested parties can visit www.MyPetHasTalent.com and call 877-836-2556 for more information.

Media Contact

Company Name: Rachel Dares PR

Contact Person: RACHEL B DARES

Email: Send Email

Phone: 7147189043

Address:16480 Bake Parkway #106

City: Irvine

State: CA

Country: United States

Website: www.RachelDaresPR.com



