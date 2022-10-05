Demand for Global E-Commerce Packaging Market Size to Surpass USD 62.24 Billion by 2026, Exhibit a CAGR of 15.4% | E-Commerce Packaging Industry Trends, Share, Value, Analysis & Forecast Report by Facts & Factors

With the introduction of the e-commerce market coupled with the growing number of populations with fast and reliable internet has given rise to uncapped market potential in e-commerce packaging. The key players are covered in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are International Paper Company, DS Smith PLC, Mondi Packaging, Sealed Air, Spartan Paperboard, and The Box Co-Op, among others.

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, United States, Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled “E-Commerce Packaging Market By Material Type (Protective Packaging, Corrugated Boxes, Paper, Tapes, Mailers, and Others), By Application (Electronic and Consumer Goods, Apparel and Fashion, Food and Beverages, Personal Care Products, Household & Furniture, and Others), and By Region: Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast 2020 – 2026” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global E-Commerce Packaging Market size &share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 27.15 Billion in2020 and it is expected to surpass around USD 62.24 Billion mark by 2026, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 15.4% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026.”

E-Commerce Packaging Report Overview:

E-Commerce packaging is the process of wrapping goods and products for safe delivery towards a designated location. With a rise in e-commerce shopping, services related to the latter have emerged as major markets. Shipping boxes have gained high traction alongside e-commerce. The pivotal function of e-commerce packaging is to avoid products being damaged from any physical or natural situation from the time of being packaged to the time of being delivered. Furthermore, great packaging is the earmarks of growing a strong footprint in any sector.

The sector for e-commerce packaging has grown significantly over the last few decades as the demand for e-commerce has begun cataloging a one-stop shop consisting of all products found in physical retail shops. Furthermore, a constant rise of growth in the digital population as more consumers access the digitized world is expected to draw in significant revenue stream over the forecast period.

Get a Free Sample PDF of this Research Report for more Insights with a Table of Content, Research Methodology, and Graphs - https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/e-commerce-packaging-market



(A free sample of this report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the Following:

Introduction, Overview, and in-depth industry analysis are all included in the 2021 updated report.

The COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis is included in the package

About 187+ Pages Research Report (Including Recent Research)

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on Request

Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2021

Includes Tables and figures have been updated

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Facts and Factors research methodology

Global E-Commerce Packaging Market: Growth Dynamics

With an increase in internet penetration towards urban and rural areas across the globe, the e-commerce market has been upgrading their marketing strategies in order to tap into a previously untapped market. Previously, companies that stuck to retail only business strategies have begun producing their own version of e-commerce application in order to get on the trend. The leading market players in the sector are moving ahead in the same direction. Amazon opened five new performance centers in India in order to recoup their position as the largest e-commerce presence in the region. Furthermore, collaboration in the sector helps combine two consumer bases of different shopping taste. In essence, Amcor Limited acquired Bemis Company, Inc. By integrating their two firms together, Amcor looks to expand into the consumer base of Bemis and vice-versa.

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/buynow/su/e-commerce-packaging-market



Segmentation Analysis

The material segment can be categorized as protective packaging, corrugated boxes, paper, tapes, mailers, and others. The protective packaging is expected to witness the highest growth CAGR across the category for the forecast period. Protective packaging is the most primitive and reliable solution existing in the industry and it has been bettered over the years. It protects the goods from a range of issues that can be expected during transit of any kind.

The application segment can be broken down into electronic and consumer goods, apparel and fashion, food and beverages, personal care products & household, furniture, and others. Consumers and electronic goods hold a major market share in this segment with mobile devices accounts for a larger chunk in the axial breakdown. With a highly regular playing field, manufacturers and vendors work in tandem to provide the best devices at a successively lower price rate which has drawn the market to occupy a larger foothold.

The global E-Commerce Packaging market is segmented as follows:

By Material Type Segment Analysis

Protective Packaging

Corrugated Boxes

Paper

Tapers

Mailers

Others

By Application Segment Analysis

Electronic and Consumer Goods

Apparel and Fashion

Food and Beverages

Personal Care Products & Household

Furniture

Others

Browse the full “E-Commerce Packaging Market By Material Type (Protective Packaging, Corrugated Boxes, Paper, Tapes, Mailers, and Others), By Application (Electronic and Consumer Goods, Apparel and Fashion, Food and Beverages, Personal Care Products, Household & Furniture, and Others), and By Region: Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast 2020 – 2026” Report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/e-commerce-packaging-market



Competitive Landscape

The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the market's main competitors, as well as information on their competitiveness. The research also identifies and analyses important business strategies used by these main market players, such as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), affiliations, collaborations, and contracts. The study examines, among other things, each company's global presence, competitors, service offers, and standards. Some of the main competitors dominating the global E-Commerce Packaging market include -

International Paper Company

DS Smith PLC

Mondi Packaging

Sealed Air

Spartan Paperboard

The Box Co-Op

Key Insights from Primary Research:

According to the analysis shared by our research forecaster, the E-Commerce Packaging market is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 15.4% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

In terms of revenue, the E-Commerce Packaging market size was valued at around US$ 27.15 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 62.24 Billion by 2026.

On the basis of material type, Protective packaging is expected to account for the largest market share in the segment.

On the basis of application, Electronic and consumer goods will dominate the category due to a surge of discounted goods, excessive alternatives, a highly competitive market, and ease of functionality.

On the basis of region, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the market in terms of market share and revenue.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2021−2026

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Material Type, Application, and Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Request for Customization on this Report as per your requirements - https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/e-commerce-packaging-market



(We tailor your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customising your report.)

Regional Analysis:

Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the highest market share in the region during the forecast period due to an over increasing rise of e-commerce in the region. An uptake in disposable income, change w.r.t risk associated with e-commerce shopping as well as the advent of a huge labor force has given rise to the e-commerce packaging market. Furthermore, with the tremendous population within India and China, a huge surplus of revenue stream is expected to follow within the indicated forecast period.

Within the other regions, Europe and North America are expected to retain the remaining market value in terms of revenue. Germany leads the charge from Europe as a huge spur of growth has been observed due to the rising usage of electronic and commercial products being shipped. Furthermore, United States will post a high growth CAGR followed by the North America region witnessing a huge demand of fashion and apparel choices.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2020 USD 27.15 Billion Projected Market Size in 2026 USD 62.24 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 15.4%CAGR Base Year 2020 Forecast Years 2021-2026 Key Market Players Laird Superfood, GENERAL MILLS, Unilever, Abbott, Clif Bar & Company, Kellogg Company, and others. Key Segment By Material Type, By Application, and By Regional Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs.

To know an additional revised 2022 list of market players, request a sample report: https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/e-commerce-packaging-market



Browse Other Related Research Reports from Facts & Factors:

U.S. Packaged Food Market Projected to Grow to USD 1268.3 Billion by 2026: https://www.fnfresearch.com/packaged-food-market



Expanded Polypropylene Foam Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report: https://www.fnfresearch.com/expanded-polypropylene-foam-market



Digital Banking Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report 2022 – 2028: https://www.fnfresearch.com/digital-banking-market



Cosmetic Packaging Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/cosmetic-packaging-market



Agricultural Packaging Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/agricultural-packaging-market



About Facts & Factors:

Facts & Factors is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Facts and Factors are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Contact Us:

Facts & Factors

USA: +1 347 690-0211 | UK: +44 2032 894158 | Japan: +81 50 5806 9039 | India: +91 73877 19999

Email: sales@fnfresearch.com | Web: https://www.fnfresearch.com

