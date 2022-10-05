Quanta Micro: SBG Systems new Inertial Navigation System is the perfect tool for UAV surveying

Carrières-sur-Seine, October 3rd, 2022 – SBG Systems announces the new Quanta Micro product embedding, in an extremely compact form factor, a dual-frequency/quad constellations GNSS receiver for centimetric position with a very high performance IMU.

High-end Inertial Navigation Technology in the Smallest Form Factor

The company is proud to present its new RTK capable, miniature inertial sensor called Quanta Micro. With its incredibly reduced size and weight (50 x 37 x 23 mm and 38g) and its high-end performance (centimetric positioning, roll/pitch with less than 0.02° error and heading with less than 0.06° error) Quanta Micro is the perfect tool for all applications that require extreme SWaP-C and has already been selected for the development of LiDAR payloads for UAV and mobile mapping systems.

To achieve such performance in even the hardest conditions, Quanta Micro benefits from SBG Systems unique experience in designing and manufacturing inertial sensors, including an individual calibration of each of the manufactured sensor across the full range of working temperature (-40°C to +85°C).

Compact and Powerful but easy to use and integrate

Despite its compact form factor, Quanta micro embeds all the features usually present in the other state-of-the art SBG inertial sensors: a built-in datalogger, Ethernet connectivity, a PTP server, multiple serial ports, a CAN port, etc. It is easy to configure with a user-friendly built-in web configuration interface; but can also be configured using SBG systems API or ROS drivers.

While the Quanta Micro supports dual GNSS Antenna mode to improve heading accuracy in low dynamic applications, it has been designed maintain exceptional heading performances even in single antenna. This makes it the right tool for UAV payloads that cannot embed two GNSS antennas.

Post processing with Qinertia

To further enhance its extreme real-time performances, the data acquired from the Quanta Micro can easily be post-processed using Qinertia: SBG own PPK tool (Post-Processing Kinematic). This allows to process the data with tight coupling of the GNSS and Inertial data, and a merge of forward and backward solutions allowing to maintain centimetric precision even during multiple seconds of GNSS outages; and improves heading errors to less than 0.035° and roll/pitch to less than 0.015°.

Qinertia flavors range from the desktop version with a user-friendly Graphical User Interface (GUI), but can also be easily integrated into any processing pipelines with the various options available such as the Command Line Interface (CLI) to integrate within workflows running on a desktop computer or the private or public cloud solutions for workflows running on a server.

For more information about the new Quanta Micro, please visit: https://www.sbg-systems.com/products/quanta-series/

About SBG Systems

SBG Systems is a leading supplier of MEMS-based inertial motion sensing solutions. The company provides a wide range of inertial solutions from miniature to high accuracy. Combined with cutting-edge calibration techniques and advanced embedded algorithms, SBG Systems products are ideal solutions for industrial & research projects such as unmanned vehicle control, surveying applications, antenna tracking, and camera stabilization.



