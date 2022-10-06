Simcere agree license deal of $492M USD with Almirall

Almirall Logo Simcere Logo

Almirall granted exclusive rights to commercialise SIM0278 for all indications outside the Greater China region, (Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan)

We are excited to have reached agreement with Almirall for the development of SIM0278. This innovative IL-2 mutein is one important molecule of our immune-rebalancing strategy for autoimmune diseases.” — Renhong Tang