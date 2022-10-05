Lifestyle Enrichment Center of Columbia County Named PSC Helping Hand



TALLAHASSEE — The Lifestyle Enrichment Center of Columbia County lent a hand to the Florida Public Service Commission (PSC) in connecting eligible consumers with the Lifeline Assistance discount program during Lifeline Awareness Week in September. Their special effort is being recognized by naming the Lake City senior organization as this quarter’s PSC Helping Hand.

“During Lifeline Awareness Week 2022, the Commission targeted several Florida counties virtually and in-person to help spread the word about the Lifeline program, and the Lifestyle Enrichment Center helped us accomplish this,” PSC Chairman Andrew Giles Fay said. “Lifeline is an important program to help consumers access phone and broadband services. If they already participate in an approved federal assistance program, they probably qualify and can easily apply for the Lifeline discount.” Each quarter, the PSC highlights a partner agency or organization whose clients are eligible for the federal Lifeline Assistance discount program or need help reducing energy and water bills. Through these PSC Helping Hand partnerships, the Commission shares information with consumers to avoid scams and stretch their resources to meet monthly bills. “We were pleased to have the PSC share information on the Lifeline program, as well as other important information to help our seniors stay as active and independent as possible,” said David Huckabee, Executive Director of the Lifestyle Enrichment Center. “The PSC’s assistance supports our continuing programs and allows our clients to benefit from information on Lifeline, scam protections, energy and water conservation, and utility bill payment assistance.” The PSC regularly distributes materials to reach those who can benefit from them. Look for this year’s PSC Helping Hand outreach partner recognitions on the PSC’s homepage under Hot Topics. About the Lifestyle Enrichment Center of Columbia County The Lifestyle Enrichment of Columbia County assists adults aged 60 and over in maintaining their physical, mental, emotional, and nutritional health needs. Open 7:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. The center is located at 628 SE Allison Court in Lake City. For additional information, visit www.floridapsc.com. Follow the PSC on Twitter, @floridapsc.