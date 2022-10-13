MacRAE’S Receives Gold Status Recognition from CLUTCH as One of Canada’s Leading SEO Companies
MacRAE'S was also named one of the Top 10 digital marketing companies in Canada by DesignRush.com
We are thrilled to have received a Gold Status listing by Clutch. Our mission has always been to provide the best SEO services possible to our clients to help them grow their business.”MISSISSAUGA, ON, CANADA, October 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mississauga-based marketing company MacRAE’S Digital Marketing Services is proud to announce it has been awarded Gold Verification Status from CLUTCH for being one of the leading SEO companies in Canada.
— Hugh Owen, Owner of MacRAE’S Marketing.
When the 2022 CLUTCH Awards were recently announced, MacRAE’S emerged with a 4.8 star rating as one of the leading SEO companies in Mississauga. MacRAE’S had also been named one of the Top 10 digital marketing companies in Canada by DesignRush, a B2B marketplace connecting businesses with agencies through a variety of various platforms and resources.
The most recent award designation from CLUTCH is another example of the quality of work being done by the search engine optimization company, this according to MacRAE’S owner.
“We are thrilled to have received a Gold Status listing for Digital Marketing Companies by Clutch,” said Hugh Owen, owner of MacRAE’S Marketing. “Our mission has always been to provide the best SEO services possible to our clients to help them grow their business.”
To accomplish company objectives, Owen says MacRAE’S takes a collaborative approach with clients while delivering exceptional SEO services in Toronto and across North America.
“We want to understand their business and company goals so that we can customize our digital marketing efforts/best practices to fit their needs.”
With digital ad expenditures in Canada expected to increase by a minimum 42 percent in the next four years, MacRAE’S Digital Marketing is well situated to continue its growth while helping clients across North America to achieve their own goals.
About MacRAE’S Digital Marketing Solutions
The MacRAE’S brand has been a leading expert in B2B marketing and information services for over a century, and we’ve been helping B2B and B2C businesses with their online presence and lead generation for over 20 years. We’ve had hundreds of millions of visits to our web properties and helped tens of thousands of businesses with their online presence. As well as being a provider of digital marketing services, we also own and operate a selection of leading business directories and data services providers including MacRAE’S Blue Book, one of the most recognized industrial information brands in the US and Scott’s Directories, Canada’s most respected business information database.
