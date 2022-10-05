Christopher P. Hayburn joins Seventy2 Capital Wealth Management as Senior Vice President & Financial Advisor

I am excited to welcome Christopher and know that his experience providing tailored advice and investment strategies to families, retirees, and business owners will be beneficial for our clients.” — Troy Elser, Partner, Seventy2 Capital Wealth Management

BETHESDA, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Seventy2 Capital Wealth Management, a fast growing, independent wealth management practice in the Washington – Baltimore region, announced today that Christopher Hayburn joins their firm as Senior Vice President and Financial Advisor, expanding their business in Hunt Valley, Maryland.

Troy Elser, Partner and Financial Advisor, stated “Our team continues to grow stronger with our latest addition, Christopher Hayburn. I am excited to welcome him into our office and know that his experience providing tailored advice and investment strategies to families, retirees, and business owners will be beneficial for our valued clients.”

Christopher joins Seventy2 Capital with nearly three decades of experience in the financial industry. He most recently served as a Financial Advisor at Wells Fargo Advisors. He commented on his new role, saying “I am thrilled to join the Seventy2 Capital as this move to independence will enable me to better serve my clients.”

About Seventy2 Capital

Seventy2 Capital is an independent, private client practice headquartered in Bethesda, MD. With decades of combined experience at some of Wall Street's largest firms, advisors specialize in addressing the unique needs of Fortune 500 executives, successful individuals and families, and small to medium-sized businesses. Seventy2 Capital's commitment to maintaining the highest standards of care and professionalism has earned its advisors some of the most advanced designations including the CFA(R), CIMA(R), CFP(R), CAIA(R), and national industry awards. Visit Seventy2 Capital.

About Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network

For 20 years, Wells Fargo Financial Network, the independent brokerage arm of Wells Fargo & Company, has simplified independence by partnering with successful financial advisors and fostering a mutual passion for doing what's right for clients.

Investment products and services are offered through Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network, LLC, Member SIPC, a registered broker-dealer and non-bank affiliate of Wells Fargo & Company. WFAFN uses the trade name Wells Fargo Advisors. Any other referenced entity is a separate entity from WFAFN. www.wfafinet.com.

