Start-Ups Take Center Stage at Happy Mama Expo's Maternity Tech Innovation Showcase

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- There is something for everyone at the Happy Mama Expo, Saturday, October 22nd from 7 AM to 7 PM Eastern. Topics range from prenatal and postpartum health, career, childcare, health and nutrition, relationships, and life balance. The day is full of subject matter expert speakers, relatable and inspirational moments by influencers, and everyday moms and dads.

Digital technology is also a key aspect of the Happy Mama Expo featuring leading tech innovators in maternal health and wellness - popular categories include virtual reality (VR) therapeutics, telelactation services, and personalized marketplaces.

"We don't do a great job of treating the pregnancy-related stress and anxiety, and sometimes trauma, experienced by mothers, fathers, and families. Healthcare professionals need better tools to support them. We are grateful for the Happy Mama Expo, which is drawing awareness to new, more affordable, and accessible innovations that support whole personal maternal health and wellness," professes John Chuo, MD, MS, an attending neonatologist and Medical Director of Telemedicine Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, Associate Professor of Clinical Pediatrics at Penn Medicine and the Co-Founder and Chief Scientific Advisor at Vital Start Health, the creators of Courage for maternal mental health and wellness, https://vitalstarthealth.com

The lineup of innovation showcase presenters:

AdaRose, Enhancing health & wellness in the context of everyday life

Wombs, Resources for new families

Believer Her, Online peer support group for black moms

HappySneeze, Do you pee when you sneeze?

Vital Start, The vital sign for wellbeing

The show features digital exhibit booths, lounges, a digital swag bag for all attendees, and loads of prizes. If you are a small business owner, you can promote your products and services in the expo's digital swag bag at no cost. Visit the event website for more information: http://happymama.global/exhibit

This national maternal health community event is powered by Accelevents, an all-in-one virtual & hybrid events platform that empowers event organizers and marketing professionals to create authentic human connections.

ABOUT REACH

Reach is a 501c3 global social impact organization focused on improving the healthcare experience of both patients and providers. Maternal mortality and morbidity prevention is a top priority area for the organization. Reach is the founder of the National Save Moms Campaign (http://savemoms.us), Save Moms Global (http://savemoms.global), Maternal Application of Technology for Community Health (MATCH) Coalition (http://matchcoalition.us), and Happy Mama (http://happymama.global) - Winner of the CES 2022 Tech Innovation Award.

REACH is a member of the American Heart Association's Innovators' Network, a consortium that connects entrepreneurs, providers, researchers, and payers with the goal of advancing the development of healthcare technology. The Happy Mama app incorporates the American Heart Association's science-based health management plans, called CarePlans, into the app.

