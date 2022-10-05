Submit Release
Promaxo Announces Participation in the Oppenheimer Private Company Showcase: The Next Wave

/EIN News/ -- OAKLAND, Calif., Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Promaxo, Inc. (“Promaxo” or the “Company”), a medical imaging, robotics, and AI technology company, today announced Amit Vohra, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the Oppenheimer Private Company Showcase: The Next Wave.

Promaxo will give a corporate presentation on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at 10:05 AM PT and host investor 1x1 meetings, which can be requested through Oppenheimer.

About Promaxo, Inc.
Promaxo was founded by a team of entrepreneurs and healthcare innovators to develop a minimally-invasive and patient-centric MRI and robotic platform. Based in Oakland, California, and backed by over 200 patents, the Company’s mission is to improve lives through state-of-the-art medical imaging, robotics and AI capabilities. With a compact and adaptable MRI, Promaxo is redefining the standard of care by improving the quality and speed of patient diagnosis and interventions. The Company has formed numerous long-term and strategic partnerships with investor groups and corporation as it drives commercialization of the Promaxo MRI system.

To learn more about the technology behind the MRI system and its scope, please visit: Promaxo.com.
Investors
Gilmartin Group
Vivian Cervantes
e: IR@promaxo.com


