Promaxo Announces Participation in the Oppenheimer Private Company Showcase: The Next Wave

/EIN News/ -- OAKLAND, Calif., Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Promaxo, Inc. (“Promaxo” or the “Company”), a medical imaging, robotics, and AI technology company, today announced Amit Vohra, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the Oppenheimer Private Company Showcase: The Next Wave.



Promaxo will give a corporate presentation on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at 10:05 AM PT and host investor 1x1 meetings, which can be requested through Oppenheimer.

About Promaxo, Inc.

Promaxo was founded by a team of entrepreneurs and healthcare innovators to develop a minimally-invasive and patient-centric MRI and robotic platform. Based in Oakland, California, and backed by over 200 patents, the Company’s mission is to improve lives through state-of-the-art medical imaging, robotics and AI capabilities. With a compact and adaptable MRI, Promaxo is redefining the standard of care by improving the quality and speed of patient diagnosis and interventions. The Company has formed numerous long-term and strategic partnerships with investor groups and corporation as it drives commercialization of the Promaxo MRI system.

