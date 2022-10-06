Modo Yoga Offers Free Guided Meditation to Help Combat the Global Rise in Mental Health Challenges

Modo Yoga co-founder, Ted Grand, has been guiding free online meditations since the start of the pandemic.

The benefits of meditation are supported by science. Regularly setting aside a few minutes to meditate can improve your mental, physical and emotional health.

I have received countless notes describing the ways in which the talks and meditations have helped people with their mental health, relationships, work, and their outlook on life.” — Ted Grand

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- - The global pandemic has triggered a 25% increase in the prevalence of anxiety and depression worldwide—and this is just the tip of the research iceberg.

- Modo Yoga offers free talk and guided meditation classes every Tuesday and Thursday night at 7pm PST (10pm EST) via Instagram Live.



The Covid-19 pandemic, along with increased economic uncertainty, political division and an environmental crisis, has left millions of people worldwide feeling stressed, overwhelmed, burned out, anxious, and depressed. Meditation can help, and Modo Yoga co-founder — Ted Grand — wants to make sure that it’s available to as many people as possible — free of charge. Ted brings 20+ years of skill and passion to his teaching, offering a laid back, fun and informative style that appeals to all levels and types of people.

Catch his live talk & guided meditation classes every Tuesday and Thursday night at 7pm PST (10pm EST) on Instagram Live @modoyoga.

"When Covid first emerged there was a lot of anxiety, uncertainty and confusion. Much of those feelings still remain. I wondered how I could help people through these challenging times, and the idea of offering free online meditation developed as a meaningful and accessible way to do that,” says Grand, who has led more than 400 Instagram Live classes since March 2020. “There was a large and enthusiastic response, and over the last couple of years I have received countless notes describing the ways in which the talks and meditations have helped people with their mental health, relationships, work, and their outlook on life.” The average viewership for each of these meditations is about 500 people, and topics have ranged from Regulating The Nervous System and Life Hacks For Stress, to Forgiving Those Who Hurt Us and Mindful Communication.

There’s no doubt that the pandemic has had a devastating effect on mental health and, “there is a good reason that so many studies these days are pointing towards the significant positive effects of mindfulness and meditation,” says Grand.

According to one study published by the National Library of Medicine, such benefits include: stress reduction, improved sleep, decreased anxiety, decreased depression, reduction in pain (both physical and psychological), improved memory, higher life satisfaction, increased efficiency, and reduced blood pressure and heart rate—to name just a few.

Learn more about meditation and the free classes offered by Ted Grand on Modo Yoga’s Instagram page. Looking for a life-altering, fun and fascinating getaway? Join Ted at Modo Yoga’s Mindful Living Retreat in San Juan Del Sur, Nicaragua this coming February 27 - March 4, 2023.

About Modo Yoga:

Modo Yoga was founded in 2004 by Ted Grand and Jess Robertson. The company is home to more than 55 eco-friendly hot yoga studios across Canada, the US, and Europe; along with their virtual studio — Modo Yoga Online. Modo Yoga prides itself on offering yoga and meditation classes for both the absolute beginner and the more experienced practitioner. Their mission is to create more peace in the world – one person, one breath, one practice at a time.