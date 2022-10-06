EAPA Selects Ken Deptuck as the 2022 Ross Von Weigand Labor Award Recipient
The Employee Assistance Professionals Association acknowledges Deptuck’s dedication to promoting EAP, and health & safety programs with two N. American Railways
I am extremely humbled to receive this prestigious award, although I am only one of a large group of people who are everyday dedicated to assisting and promoting the EAP field around the world.”ARLINGTON, VA, USA, October 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Employee Assistance Professionals Association (EAPA), the global leader in the certification, support, development and networking of Employee Assistance professionals, today announces that Ken Deptuck has been selected as the 2022 Ross Von Weigand Labor Award recipient. The award honors a joint labor/management EA program, a labor member assistance program, an individual supporter of labor, or an individual/organization, that/who exemplifies exceptional cooperation and working relationship.
“Ken has 44 years of railway service with C.P. Rail and has worked in numerous elected Union Officer positions since 1979, over which time he has been dedicated to the advancement of EAP, health and safety,” said Julie Fabsik-Swarts, EAPA CEO. “The selection committee was extremely impressed with the depth and extent of his experience and commitment to EAP in support of both his co-workers and his peers in the EAP field.”
Mr. Deptuck has been working as a fulltime Union Rep since 1987. For the past 18 years he has worked as the National Advisor for Teamsters Canada President. Since 1987 he has been completely dedicated to promoting Health & Safety programs along with Employee Assistance Programs on the two North American Railways – C.P. & C.N. Railroads and is the Co-Chair of a National Health & Safety Policy Committee on C.P. Rail for the past 30 years and the Co-Chair of an internal National Employee Assistance & Family Program (EFAP) ON C.N. Rail for past 30 years, involving 300 Local EFAP Peers and 20 Local EFAP Committees.
“I am extremely humbled to receive this prestigious award of recognition, although I am only one of a large group of people who are everyday dedicated to assisting and promoting the EAP field around the world,” said Mr. Deptuck. “I am grateful to all my fellow hardworking professional peers who nominated me, and I thank EAPA and the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation for their support of this Labor award.”
This award is supported by Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation and will be presented during the 2022 EAPA Institute and EXPO, to take place October 7-9 in Norfolk, VA.
About the Employee Assistance Professionals Association (EAPA)
EAPA is the global leader in the certification, support, development and networking of Employee Assistance (EA) professionals with members in over 40 countries around the globe. EAPA is the global leader of information and support for and about the EA profession. EAPA publishes the Journal of Employee Assistance, EAP NewsBrief, hosts the annual EAPA Institute and EXPO, and offers training and other resources to fulfill its mission: to promote the highest standards of Employee Assistance practice and the continuing development of EA professionals, programs and services. EAPA is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, USA. For more, visit www.eapassn.org.
