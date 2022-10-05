Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,447 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 261,072 in the last 365 days.

Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Chilean President Boric

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met today with Chilean President Gabriel Boric in Santiago, Chile. Secretary Blinken and President Boric highlighted the importance of the relationship between our two countries as we approach the 200th anniversary of U.S.-Chile relations in 2023. The Secretary and the President discussed the importance of further expanding the responsible flow of trade and investment, as we approach the 20th anniversary of the U.S.-Chile Free Trade Agreement. Secretary Blinken thanked President Boric for Chile’s leadership on climate change and its efforts to reach carbon neutrality by 2050. Secretary Blinken and President Boric also discussed areas of collaboration on strengthening democracy in the region. They also agreed to continue to address the implications of Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, which are being felt around the world, including in our Hemisphere.

You just read:

Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Chilean President Boric

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.