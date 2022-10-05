Explore macro photography with MDC photographer Noppadol Paothong Oct. 21 at Powder Valley Nature Center

KIRKWOOD, Mo. —The Missouri Department of Conservation’s Powder Valley Conservation Nature Center and the Missouri Nature and Environmental Photographers (MONEP) will present a special program featuring MDC photographer Noppadol Paothong: Noppadol Paothong on The Art of Close-Up Photography. The program will take place Friday, Oct. 21 from 7-8 p.m. at the nature center in Kirkwood.

Macro, or close-up photography, is one of the best ways to discover a fresh and intimate perspective on nature. It can be one of the most challenging types of photography, too. While macro photography can be highly technical, it also can be as simple as a snapshot. Paothong will share some of the techniques he uses to capture many of his images seen in MDC magazines.

While Paothong has been doing macro and close-up photography extensively for 20 years, he feels the past three years have been especially exciting due to recent advances in both camera technology and software. During his presentation he will show his work process, providing a behind the scenes look at how he captures macro images. He will share some of his thoughts on how and why he uses particular lenses and settings.

Paothong is a nature and conservation photographer and is an associate fellow with the elite group of worldwide photographers, the International League of Conservation Photographers (iLCP). He is also an MDC staff wildlife photographer and contributes his images and stories to publications including the Missouri Conservationist, and Xplor. His images also appear regularly in many national publications, such as Audubon, Nature Conservancy, National Wildlife, Ranger Rick and more. For over 20 years,

Paothong has also been documenting rare and endangered species, primarily grassland grouse and their fragile habitat, and has published two large-format, national award-winning books, Save the Last Dance (2012) and Sage Grouse, Icon of the West (2017).

Paothong will share his nature photography on Powder Valley’s giant video wall, which is comprised of nine interlinked 55-inch LED screens. The video display is 4K resolution and capable of bringing images to life in an immersive way.

Noppadol Paothong on The Art of Close-Up Photography is free and open to ages 12 and up, but advanced online registration is required at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4pQ.

Powder Valley Conservation Nature Center is located at 11715 Cragwold Road in Kirkwood, near the intersection of I-44 and I-270.

