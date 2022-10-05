Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,441 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 261,051 in the last 365 days.

Explore macro photography with MDC photographer Noppadol Paothong Oct. 21 at Powder Valley Nature Center

KIRKWOOD, Mo. —The Missouri Department of Conservation’s Powder Valley Conservation Nature Center and the Missouri Nature and Environmental Photographers (MONEP) will present a special program featuring MDC photographer Noppadol Paothong:  Noppadol Paothong on The Art of Close-Up Photography. The program will take place Friday, Oct. 21 from 7-8 p.m. at the nature center in Kirkwood. 

Macro, or close-up photography, is one of the best ways to discover a fresh and intimate perspective on nature. It can be one of the most challenging types of photography, too. While macro photography can be highly technical, it also can be as simple as a snapshot. Paothong will share some of the techniques he uses to capture many of his images seen in MDC magazines.

While Paothong has been doing macro and close-up photography extensively for 20 years, he feels the past three years have been especially exciting due to recent advances in both camera technology and software. During his presentation he will show his work process, providing a behind the scenes look at how he captures macro images. He will share some of his thoughts on how and why he uses particular lenses and settings.

Paothong is a nature and conservation photographer and is an associate fellow with the elite group of worldwide photographers, the International League of Conservation Photographers (iLCP). He is also an MDC staff wildlife photographer and contributes his images and stories to publications including the Missouri Conservationist, and Xplor. His images also appear regularly in many national publications, such as Audubon, Nature Conservancy, National Wildlife, Ranger Rick and more. For over 20 years,

Paothong has also been documenting rare and endangered species, primarily grassland grouse and their fragile habitat, and has published two large-format, national award-winning books, Save the Last Dance (2012) and Sage Grouse, Icon of the West (2017).

Paothong will share his nature photography on Powder Valley’s giant video wall, which is comprised of nine interlinked 55-inch LED screens.  The video display is 4K resolution and capable of bringing images to life in an immersive way. 

Noppadol Paothong on The Art of Close-Up Photography is free and open to ages 12 and up, but advanced online registration is required at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4pQ

Powder Valley Conservation Nature Center is located at 11715 Cragwold Road in Kirkwood, near the intersection of I-44 and I-270.  

Sign up for email or text alerts to stay informed of MDC’s latest programs and events by going to  https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZoP.

You just read:

Explore macro photography with MDC photographer Noppadol Paothong Oct. 21 at Powder Valley Nature Center

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.