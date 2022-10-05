Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,441 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 261,113 in the last 365 days.

Division Previews Season Two of Flip My Florida Yard and Celebrates Nonpoint Source Awards

DWRA’s Nonpoint Source (NPS) Management Program previewed new episodes of season two of the successful Flip My Florida Yard television show at a Lunch and Learn. Fresh popcorn was served as the Division had a sneak peek at the first two episodes. Flip My Florida Yard, funded by DEP’s NPS program, promotes the nine principles of Florida-Friendly LandscapingTM through “flipping” Florida yards to be more in tune with Florida’s natural environment using drought-tolerant plants and water-saving techniques. Episodes also spotlight nearby Florida State Parks for families to explore while their yard is being flipped.

DWRA and the NPS program are also celebrating recent national awards from the American Society for Horticultural Science. DEP (DWRA’s NPS program), along with the University of Florida’s Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences (UF/IFAS) received the following 2022 Outstanding Education Materials Awards for DEP-funded projects:

You just read:

Division Previews Season Two of Flip My Florida Yard and Celebrates Nonpoint Source Awards

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.