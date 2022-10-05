Division Previews Season Two of Flip My Florida Yard and Celebrates Nonpoint Source Awards

DWRA’s Nonpoint Source (NPS) Management Program previewed new episodes of season two of the successful Flip My Florida Yard television show at a Lunch and Learn. Fresh popcorn was served as the Division had a sneak peek at the first two episodes. Flip My Florida Yard, funded by DEP’s NPS program, promotes the nine principles of Florida-Friendly LandscapingTM through “flipping” Florida yards to be more in tune with Florida’s natural environment using drought-tolerant plants and water-saving techniques. Episodes also spotlight nearby Florida State Parks for families to explore while their yard is being flipped.

DWRA and the NPS program are also celebrating recent national awards from the American Society for Horticultural Science. DEP (DWRA’s NPS program), along with the University of Florida’s Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences (UF/IFAS) received the following 2022 Outstanding Education Materials Awards for DEP-funded projects: