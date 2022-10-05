The Florida Coalition for Children Launches Hurricane Ian Fundraising Efforts
The FCCF has established a Disaster Relief Fund for the rescue and recovery of children, youth, and families in Florida’s child welfare system of care.
Our efforts specifically address the needs of our foster families and the workers who support them. The compassion that is being shown is nothing short of amazing.”FLORIDA, USA, October 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Florida Coalition for Children Foundation Launches Hurricane Ian Fundraising Efforts
— Kurt Kelly, FCC President & CEO
As the September 28th hurricane ravaged communities across the state of Florida, the Florida Coalition for Children (FCC), through its Foundation, has mobilized its network and established the FCC Disaster Relief Fund to provide much-needed funds and immediate assistance to support the rescue, relief, and recovery of the children, youth, and families associated with Florida’s child welfare system of care.
“Our efforts at this time specifically address the needs of our foster families and the workers who support them,” said FCC President and CEO Kurt Kelly. “The love and compassion that has been shown by our members have been nothing short of amazing through this traumatic disaster.”
The Florida Coalition for Children has the capacity and qualifications necessary to provide timely emergency response services resulting from Hurricane Ian by supplying funding and resources to individuals, families, and their support systems that provide care and resources in the affected communities. One hundred percent of the tax-deductible donations to the FCC Disaster Relief Fund will be used to provide temporary housing, gas cards, fresh foods, clothing, household items, generators, items for home repair, and basic needs directly to families in Florida’s child welfare system of care.
The marshaling of FCC members and resources is a part of FCC philanthropic history; the FCC rapidly coordinated and deployed relief efforts for both Hurricane Irma in 2017 and Hurricane Michael in 2018, providing supplies and linkages to services for thousands of Florida residents affected by those storms. The FCCF was also instrumental in aiding Florida human services workers with supplies of personal protective equipment during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021.
The Florida Coalition for Children Foundation is a 501(c)(3) charity that supports the Florida Coalition for Children’s member agencies and the children and families those agencies serve. The FCC Disaster Relief Fund is monitored and reviewed annually by the external auditing firm, Purvis Gray & Co. The FCC has received an unmodified audit for the last seven consecutive years.
Donations to the FCC Disaster Relief Fund can be made at https://www.paypal.com/us/fundraiser/charity/1892349.
