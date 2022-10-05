HMNU ANNOUNCE LETTER OF INTENT FOR ASSIGNMENT OF EXCLUSIVE LICENSE FOR HOSPITAL, PORT AND AIRPORT SOLID WASTE STERILIZERS AND JOINT VENTURE WITH NEUTEL SRL

/EIN News/ -- Champlain, New York, Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Human Unitec International, Inc., (OTC Pink: HMNU) ("HMNU"), is a Project Finance, Management & Development Company for Sustainability, Medical, Wellness, and Green Energy, announces strategic Letter of Intent for Exclusive License Agreement for its HMNU Medical Division.

Human Unitec international is please to announce the subscription of binding letter of intent for the Exclusive License for Hospital, Port and Airport Solid Waste Sterilizers and a joint venture with Neutel SRL of Reggio Emilia, Italy. https://www.neutel.net/en and https://www.neutel.com .

The HMNU NEUTEL GROUP will develop and market mobile technologies (typically organized in containers of standard sizes) within which the technologies implemented and capable of:

• Sterilize hospital infectious solid waste;

• Sterilize potentially infected solid waste generated by travelers from the arrivals, departures and transit areas, located within the airport zone;

• Sterilize solid port and naval waste;

• Produce liquid disinfectants;

• Potabile water;

• Generate products for the sanitization of surfaces and environments.

Usage situations:

• Conversion of infected solid waste into a Waste Derived Fuel (RDF);

• Contrast of localized epidemics.

• Fight against Pandemics.

• Immediate intervention at the onset of humanitarian emergencies;

• Immediate support in case of natural disasters.

This sophisticated equipment encompasses robust technologies which has been designed and constructed by then engineering genius of the more than thirty years of specific work of engineers. The machines are able to be controlled remotely and configured to be subjected to predictive maintenance and ensure a long operational life (at least 10 years). The initial marketing thrust will be the deployment of the single model of sterilizer machine with a treatment capacity of 90 kg / hour of hospital waste.

Neutel and Human Unitec, pursuant to this agreement, have agreed to establish a new entity to hold the license agreements and Human Unitec has agreed to facilitate the financing necessary to develop and deploy the technology(s) in the North American and South America markets. Human Unitec, through its finance partners, has agreed to facilitate up to $3,000,000 USD.

Additionally, our legal counsel has completed the Private Placement Memorandum, Reg D and Reg S, for the Blockchain Properties Estate Token (BCPE). Our CTO, Agha Zahid, and his team are revising the White Paper and will update the website to complete the rollout of our BCPE token.

About Human Unitec International, Inc.,

Human Unitec International, Inc., is a Project Finance, Management & Development Company engaged in Medical, Wellness, and Green Energy. We are listed on the US OTC Market. (OTC Pink: HMNU).

Human Unitec International, Inc.

551 Warren street, 12075 Hudson, NY, USA

Contact: Telephone (917)8219585

Email: hmnuusa@gmail.com

https://twitter.com/HMNU_1

www.hmnuusa.com