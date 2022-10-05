Increasing Adoption of Birds is Positively Impacting the Bird Feeding and Watering Suppliers Market Globally, Valuations to Reach US$ 7390 Mn by 2032

Rising bird adoption and feeding concerns of gardeners or bird adopters would boost demand for bird feeding and water suppliers. Hopper and tube feeders are the most popular bird feeders and water suppliers in the market currently.

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Del: , Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per a recent market analysis by Future Market Insights (FMI), the bird feeding and water suppliers market is poised to reach a valuation of US$ 4,994.8 Mn in 2022. Sales are projected to increase at a 4.0% CAGR , with the market size reaching US$ 7,390.1 Mn by 2032.



The global bird feeding and water suppliers market has been expanding due to rising demand for bird feeders due to the increasing popularity of keeping birds as pets, rising pet humanization, and raising awareness of the health advantages of having a pet friend. Increased single-parent households caused by urbanization have also contributed to the desire for birds as pets.

The growing popularity of aviculture, gardening, and avitourism in recent years has contributed to a surge in curiosity about birds and the practice of providing food for wild birds.

The environment-friendly bird feeders concept is emerging as a major trend globally. High-quality bird feeders are made of polycarbonate. They are durable and also biodegradable. Wood bird feeders are durable and can easily withstand weather conditions when one hangs them outside.

As a welcome diversion from the stresses of everyday life, gardening is a popular pastime amongst people of all ages and backgrounds. Another factor that could threaten bird populations is the loss of greenery and forest cover.

Feeders can be placed in strategic areas near water sources to solve this problem. This is what is driving the global bird feeding and water suppliers market. Moreover, the increase in the “bird adoption” rate has significantly aided the growth of the bird feeding and watering suppliers. As a result, a new variety of bird feeders has been introduced in the global market, varying in sizes, shapes, other qualities etc.

In the last two to three years’ e-commerce sites have contributed majorly to the bird feeding and watering suppliers market globally.

Rising bird adoption in developed countries is anticipated to drive the demand for bird feeding and water suppliers during the forecast period.

Bird feeding also contains a sort of health advantages for people. Bird feeding relieves stress and provides relaxation. Furthermore, consumers who enjoy gardening embrace the practice of bird feeding with bird feeders and enhance their experience by installing the feeders in their gardens. This is often expected to drive the bird feeding and water suppliers market during the forecast period.

Manufacturers are investing in research and development to expand their product portfolio by offering customers different types and sizes of bird feeders.

The leading manufacturers of bird feeding and water suppliers are focused on sustainability of the environment that have driven the sales of bird feeding and water suppliers globally.

As of July 2022, a window-mounted, height-adjustable bird feeder was available from Meripac, a British business specialising in items for caring for wild birds. The maximum size of bird able to get the seeds can be customised by the owner. The Window Bird Feeder offered by this manufacturer features a metal cage with pigeon guards and apertures of several sizes.

Central Garden & Pet, a market leader in both the gardening and pet supply industries, purchased D&D Commodities Ltd., a manufacturer of high-quality bird food, in July 2021. By acquiring the latter, the former may increase the variety of bird food it offers and strengthen its ties to major merchants.

Major players present in the bird feeding and water suppliers market are Aspects Inc, Bird Quest LLC, Bird-Feeder Inc, CB Member LLC, Central Garden & Pet Company, First Nature Products Company, Harris Farms, LLC Kaytee Products Inc, Kettle Moraine Woodworking Inc, WoodLink Ltd, First Nature Products, Perky pet, Songbird Essentials, Stokes Select, Aspects Inc, Farm innovators, Little giant, Wonderland, Droll Yankees and Birds Choice among others.

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the global bird feeding and watering suppliers market, presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period from 2022 to 2032.

The study divulges compelling insights on the bird feeding and watering suppliers market based on by types (tube feeders, hopper feeders, window feeders, platform feeders and others), by material (plastic, metal, polycarbonate and others) by price range (low, medium, and premium), by sales channel (e-commerce websites, company owned websites, hypermarkets and supermarkets, specialty stores and other retail stores) & region.

