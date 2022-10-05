Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,442 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 261,006 in the last 365 days.

Medford Cooperative Welcomes Ace Tomahawk to the Family

MEDFORD, Wis., Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Medford Cooperative announced today the acquisition of the Tomahawk Ace Hardware located in Tomahawk, WI.

Medford Cooperative is one of the fastest growing cooperatives in the State of Wisconsin and currently serves its members via three business divisions: retail, energy, and agriculture services. Unlike large corporations, the cooperative model of Medford is patron-owned, fostering connections between small businesses to best serve employees, customers, and the community. Medford Cooperative is free to join, and members receive a variety of benefits, including profit sharing via stock and cash back, and member-exclusive discounts and deals. In addition, Medford Cooperative is a proud charitable donator, returning over 16 million dollars back to customers and community non-profit organizations over the past ten years.

The acquisition of Tomahawk Ace Hardware will enable Medford Cooperative to provide increased service to members while expanding the benefits of Medford Cooperative membership to the Tomahawk community.

Chris Piotrowski, Medford Cooperative CEO & General Manager, stated "We would like to welcome the employees and customers of Tomahawk Ace Hardware to the Medford Cooperative family. We are excited to expand our offerings to the Tomahawk community and invite community members to join the Medford Cooperative to begin enjoying the benefits of being a member."

The team at Medford Cooperative is working closely with the Tomahawk Ace Hardware team to guarantee a smooth transition over the next several weeks. The hardware store will continue to operate under the Ace brand, with contact information and product offerings remaining the same. It is expected that all employees will remain and that the business will continue functioning as normal throughout the transition.

About Medford Cooperative

Medford Cooperative is a member-owned, producer cooperative founded in 1911, making it one of the oldest cooperatives in the state of Wisconsin. The cooperative is diversified with departments in agriculture (feed/grain and agronomy), energy (refined fuels and propane), and retail (grocery, hardware, and Cenex convenience stores). Medford Cooperative is known for its generous charitable contributions, donating over 16 million back to the community over the last ten years, and for providing an award-winning standard of customer service. For more information, go to www.medfordcoop.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/medford-cooperative-welcomes-ace-tomahawk-to-the-family-301641599.html

SOURCE Medford Cooperative

You just read:

Medford Cooperative Welcomes Ace Tomahawk to the Family

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.