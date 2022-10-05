DentaQuest Recommended as Preferred Vendor by the Association for Community Affiliated Plans

BOSTON, Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DentaQuest, the nation's second largest dental benefits administrator, today announced it has been selected as a preferred vendor by the Association for Community Affiliated Plans (ACAP). Specifically, DentaQuest is recommended as a partner for dental, vision, and health plan and third-party administration.

"DentaQuest is pleased to be selected as an ACAP preferred vendor," said David Olson, senior vice president of business development, Medicare Advantage and national accounts at DentaQuest. "We've long held the belief that everyone deserves access to quality health care. Our multi-segment solutions help regional and national health plans, as well as state agencies, to improve member outcomes with a focus on medical-dental integration, value-based care and prevention-first strategies. We look forward to collaborating with ACAP member plans to see how supplemental benefits can help achieve both plan and member experience goals."

DentaQuest currently partners with 13 ACAP member health plans and has focused on dental and vision benefit plans that create access for underserved populations for more than 20 years. This deep industry experience enables the advancement of meaningful change to further the company's mission to improve the oral health of all, while delivering value for clients that grows market share.

"We welcome DentaQuest to the Preferred Vendor program and look forward to learning how their products can help Safety Net Health Plans promote the health of underserved communities," ACAP CEO Meg Murray said.

ACAP is a national trade association that represents not-for-profit safety net health plans with the aim of supporting the work of these health plans to improve the health and wellbeing of lower-income people with significant health needs. ACAP's 84 health plan members, serve more than 20 million enrollees through Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplaces and other public health coverage programs.

