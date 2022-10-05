Submit Release
Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus (MRSA) Marketed and Pipeline Drugs Assessment, Clinical Trials and Competitive Landscape

New York, Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus (MRSA) Marketed and Pipeline Drugs Assessment, Clinical Trials and Competitive Landscape" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06325933/?utm_source=GNW

- There are eight leading marketed drugs for the treatment of MRSA; Pfizer is a key player in the disease space.
- R&D activity in MRSA is steady, with six products in late-stage (Phase III and pre-registration) development.
- Commercial sponsor dominate clinical trial development in MRSA, with the US emerging as the key countries for conducting trials in MRSA.
- In deals involving MRSA assets, partnerships were the most common type of deal in Asia-Pacific and Europe, while licensing agreements were predominant in North America.
- Therapeutic options for MRSA patients continue to be limited, with no new therapies reaching the market.

Scope
Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus (MRSA) Marketed and Pipeline Drugs Assessment, Clinical Trials and Competitive Landscape combines data from the Pharma Intelligence Center with in-house analyst expertise to provide a competitive assessment of the disease marketplace.

Components of the report include -
- Disease Landscape
- Disease Overview
- Epidemiology Overview
- Treatment Overview
- Marketed Products Assessment
- Breakdown by Mechanism of Action, Molecule Type, Route of Administration
- Pricing and Reimbursement Assessment
- Retail or Manufacturer Price of Products
- Time to Pricing and Time to Reimbursement
- Pipeline Assessment
- Breakdown by Development Stage, Mechanism of Action, Molecule Type, Route of Administration
- Product Profiles with Sales Forecast
- Late-to-mid-stage Pipeline Drugs
- Phase Transition Success Rate and Likelihood of Approval
- Clinical Trials Assessment
- Breakdown of Trials by Phase, Status, Virtual Components, Sponsors, Geography, and Endpoint Status
- Enrolment Analytics, Site Analytics, Feasibility Analysis
- Deals Landscape
- Mergers, Acquisitions, and Strategic Alliances by Region
- Overview of Recent Deals
- Commercial Assessment
- Key Market Players
- Future Market Catalysts

Reasons to Buy
- Develop and design your in-licensing and out-licensing strategies through a review of pipeline products and technologies, and by identifying the companies with the most robust pipeline.
- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the MRSA market.
- Drive revenues by understanding the key trends, innovative products and technologies, market segments, and companies likely to impact the global MRSA market in the future.
- Formulate effective sales and marketing strategies by understanding the competitive landscape and by analyzing the performance of various competitors.
- Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolios and create effective counter-strategies to gain a competitive advantage.
- Organize your sales and marketing efforts by identifying the market categories and segments that present maximum opportunities for consolidations, investments, and strategic partnerships.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06325933/?utm_source=GNW

