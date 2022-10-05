Monro Reports that Majority of Tire Choice Locations in Florida are Now Open

Six stores remain closed due to power outages or significant damage.

Monro, Inc. MNRO announces that six of its Tire Choice Auto Service Center locations in Florida are closed in the wake of Hurricane Ian. The remaining 102 stores are fully operational and available to help residents that have been impacted by the hurricane.

"We are profoundly thankful that our teammates in the path of Hurricane Ian are accounted for and safe," said Michael T. Broderick, president and CEO of Monro. "They did an amazing job taking care of themselves and their families, and in preparing our stores for the storm. Our thoughts are with all the people of Florida's southwest coast during this difficult time."

Tire Choice is one of the largest names in Monro's family of brands. The six locations closed at this time include:

Four stores - two in Cape Coral and one each in Port Charlotte and Venice – that are temporarily closed due to power outages. They will re-open as soon as power is restored, and the buildings are declared safe. Officials anticipate the stores will resume business by Friday.

Two locations – one on Cleveland Avenue in Fort Myers and one on Central Avenue in Naples - sustained significant damage from the storm's high winds and flooding. They will be closed until further notice.

Monro also reports that all 160 Tire Choice Auto Service Centers and Mr. Tire Auto Service Centers in Georgia, North and South Carolina, and Virginia are open and operational after Post-Tropical Storm Ian continued its slow path north over the weekend. Those states experienced high winds and flooding.

Monro advises its guests to call their local store and verify hours if the surrounding area has experienced any adverse weather conditions.

ABOUT MONRO, INC.

Monro, Inc. MNRO is one of the United States' leading automotive service and tire providers, delivering best-in-class auto care to communities across the country. The company generated approximately $1.4 billion in sales in fiscal 2022. It continues to expand its national presence through strategic acquisitions and by opening newly constructed stores. Across more than 1,300 stores and 9,000 service bays nationwide, Monro offers customers the professionalism and high-quality service they expect from a national retailer, with the convenience and trust of a neighborhood garage. Monro's highly trained teammates and certified technicians bring together hands-on experience and state-of-the-art technology to diagnose and address customers' automotive needs to get them safely back on the road. For more information, visit www.corporate.monro.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221005005519/en/