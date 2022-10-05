GITEX 2022: Genians and RAS Infotech Present NAC Success Stories and Highlight Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA)

Genians, the industry pioneer in Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) solutions, announced today it will team up with its sole Middle East distributor, RAS Infotech, to share best practices and success stories of Genians' NAC solutions – and also highlight its ZTNA technology at GITEX 2022 from October 10 through 14.

Genians has made great strides forward to deliver the best NAC solutions for any type and size of organization by simplifying the complexity of traditional NAC features and enhancing it with Cloud technology for fast deployment and management of NAC. This leads to Genians and RAS Infotech having remarkable business success in the Middle East market while also expanding its market to India and North Africa.

"Genians' technology has proven itself time and again as we continue to acquire new customers across a range of industries and can easily replicate our success for new customers. Genians newest technology, ZTNA, will boost RASInfotech's cybersecurity business further," said RAS Infotech CEO Akram Khazi.

Kyeyeon Kim, Genians' Co-founder and CTO, says, "As work environments have shifted over the past few years from corporate office to home and back again, Genians' NAC solution has evolved with ZTNA to establish the most trusted path for secure access from any type of IP-enabled endpoint devices to critical IT resources, which can reside either on-prem or in the cloud. During GITEX 2022, we will present this technology to showcase the most effective and economical way to meet customers' various cybersecurity requirements."

Dong-bum Lee, Genians' Co-founder and CEO adds that, "Team Genians greatly appreciates RAS Infotech's achievements throughout these unprecedented times. Team Genians continues do its best to meet and exceed our global partners' and customers' expectations."

Genians' ZTNA accelerates non-disruptive zero trust implementation, which can be applied seamlessly for remote/campus workers, devices, and cloud security groups alike by providing the following capabilities:

Device Platform Intelligence for IT, OT, IoT devices

Real-time Compliance and Risk Posture Measurement

Zero Trust Segmentation

Biometric (FIDO) Network Access Control

ARP, 802.1X (RADIUS), Cloud Gateway, Agent Enforcement

Actionable Compliance (PCI, HIPAA, NIST, ISO 27002)

Secure Remote Access Anytime, Anywhere

Application Visibility and Control

Security Service Edge (SSE)

White-labeled SASE Solution for MSSP's

Over 2,400 organizations rely on Genians to secure their network connectivity. Now, you can be part of our successful journey. Seeing is believing. Stop by Sheikh Rashid Hall, Stand (SR-F7l) to learn more or contact Team RASInfotech for any inquiries.

About RAS Infotech

RAS Infotech Limited was established in the year 1998 with offices in India and UAE with the sole purpose of providing comprehensive network security and network management solutions to customers across the Indian Sub-Continent and MENA region. RAS has over 1,000 satisfied clients since 20 years of its inception. It is due to the efforts of its sales and support teams, as well as consulting professionals, that these clients have renewed their trust in RAS year after year.

About Genians

Genians (KOSDAQ: 263860), the industry pioneer in Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA), provides a fundamental cybersecurity platform for building a trusted path to secure access for any connecting devices by leveraging its Device Platform Intelligence (DPI), Network Access Control (NAC), and Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR). Since 2005, the company has served more than 2,400 customers, in organizations of all sizes and industries, including global Fortune 500 companies, the government, the military, critical infrastructure, finance, healthcare, education, and more. Genians is working to build a better security culture in the connected world by teaming up with global communities and industry leaders around the world.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221005005152/en/