Diageo North America and Miami Dade College Partner to Advance Equity in Education and Develop Talent

A $1 million commitment will fund a permanent endowment supporting access to deserving students in underrepresented communities

The program will include supporting educational curricula development and skills training with the goal of cultivating a diverse pipeline of future-ready talent

The Miami Dade College (MDC) Foundation will receive $1 million from Diageo North America to create a permanent endowment fund and provide financial aid to talented students in underrepresented communities across various disciplines and majors. Hispanic and Black students make up over 90% of the student population at MDC, and this fund will direct resources to these historically underserved communities in pursuing higher education.

The fund will support deserving students with a specific emphasis on those in the Rising Black Scholars and Presidential Scholars programs – which provide different scholarship opportunities, financial aid in the form of a stipend and other unique experiences and resources.

"This partnership furthers our commitment to help shape a more equitable society, by addressing structural barriers, supporting talent pipelines and investing in colleges that are primarily serving underrepresented communities," said Stephanie Childs, Executive Vice President, Corporate Relations, Diageo North America. "We are proud to expand our program supporting higher education institutions and join forces with a college that shares our commitment to equity and inclusion."

Since 1960, MDC has been a cornerstone for equity in South Florida. It was the state's first integrated college and with currently a large population of Black and Hispanic students. These funds will direct resources to continue serving the College's diverse student population.

"We are so grateful for this generous investment from Diageo North America," said MDC President Madeline Pumariega. "MDC joins Diageo in prioritizing the creation and expansion of educational pathways that lead to high-paying in-demand jobs. Our partners are essential in carrying out this critical mission."

With the goal of cultivating a diverse pipeline of future-ready talent, the investment also includes educational curricula development in the Supply Chain Management Program and the Miami Culinary Institute, mentorship, lecturers and resume assistance for students.

This partnership is an addition to the company's $10 million commitment to fund permanent endowments at 25 HBCUs across the country, providing financial assistance to students to help shape future Black leaders. As part of this program, Diageo joined the Congressional HBCU Partnership Challenge to advocate for positive policies at higher education institutions and recently established the Higher Education Thought Leadership Consortium along with other private and public organizations to advance sustainable growth opportunities for these institutions. More information on Diageo's commitment to championing inclusion and diversity.

About Diageo

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos, DeLeon and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange DEO and the London Stock Exchange DGE and our products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. For more information about Diageo, our people, our brands, and performance, visit us at www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA.

About Miami Dade College Foundation

Founded in 1965, Miami Dade College Foundation raises essential private funds to support scholarships, academic programs and support services so MDC students have the opportunity to pursue their dreams. MDC Foundation also supports world-class arts and cultural programming at MDC that enriches the community. In 2020-2021, MDC Foundation distributed $14.4 million to benefits the students and programs of MDC. Known as Democracy's College, MDC changes lives through accessible, high-quality teaching and learning experiences that prepare students for tomorrow's workforce. MDC is the nation's most diverse institution of higher education with an enrollment of more than 100,000 students and more than two million alumni. It is also the nation's top producer of Associate in Arts and Science degrees, and awards more degrees to minorities than any other college or university in the country. For more information visit mdcfoundation.com.

About Miami Dade College

Miami Dade College is the most diverse institution in the nation. There are 167 nations and 63 languages represented in its student body. The college's eight campuses and outreach centers offer more than 300 distinct degree pathways including associate and baccalaureate degrees, career certificates, industry certifications, digital badges and apprenticeships. Baccalaureate degree offerings include biological sciences, engineering, data analytics, information systems technology, education, public safety, supervision and management, nursing, physician assistant studies, film and others. MDC is the recipient of many top national awards including the Aspen Prize. As Democracy's College, MDC changes lives through accessible, high quality-teaching and learning experiences. It is the home of the Miami Culinary Institute, the Miami Animation & Gaming International Complex, the Miami Fashion Institute, the Eig-Watson School of Aviation, The Idea Center, the Cybersecurity Center of the Americas, the Cloud Computing Center, the Center for Learning, Innovation and Simulation, the School for Advanced Studies, and the New World School of the Arts, to name a few of its most innovative programs. MDC has been named among the nation's "Great Colleges to Work For" since the program's inception. The College embraces its responsibility to serve as an economic, cultural, and civic leader for the advancement of our diverse global community. Its alumni and employees contribute more than $3 billion annually to the local economy, and MDC graduates occupy top leadership positions in every major industry. MDC is renowned for its rich cultural programming. It is the home of the Miami Book Fair, Miami Film Festival, the National Historic Landmark Miami Freedom Tower, the Tower Theater, Dyer Building, Koubek Center Mansion and Gardens, Live Arts Miami at MDC, the Lynn and Louis Wolfson II Florida Moving Image Archives, the Museum of Art and Design, a sculpture park and a large campus art gallery and theater system. MDC has admitted more than 2.5 million students and counting, since it opened its doors in 1960. More than 120,000 students are enrolled annually. For more information, visit www.mdc.edu.

