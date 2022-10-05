Individuals who attended Federal Indian Residential Schools as Day Scholars can apply for a $10,000 compensation payment

... Claimants are encouraged to check the Schedule E Indian Residential Schools List to see if they are eligible before submitting a claim.



by Waddell Phillips, Class Counsel in the Indian Residential Schools Day Scholars class action

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Individuals who attended a Federal Indian Residential School during the day but did not sleep there overnight ("Day Scholars"), are encouraged to submit a claim for $10,000 in compensation by the October 4, 2023 deadline under a Court approved Settlement Agreement in the Gottfriedson v. Canada class action.

It's important to understand the eligibility criteria before submitting a claim. To be eligible, the Day Scholar must have attended one of the schools listed on Schedule E Indian Residential Schools List, during the dates provided. Providing years of attendance outside of Schedule E eligibility dates automatically makes the applications ineligible. Before submitting a form, claimants must check the list at http://www.justicefordayscholars.com/schools-lists/ and answer a few questions:

First, did you attend one of the schools on the Schedule E list?

Second, if your school is on the list, did you attend during the dates provided on the list?

Third, if you are filing for a loved one who passed away, did they die on or after May 30, 2005, and are you a representative of the estate (Executor/Administrator/Trustee/Liquidator) or if none is appointed, the deceased Day Scholar's highest priority heir?



If the answers to these questions are "YES" then the Day Scholar may be eligible for compensation and should complete a claim form.

The quickest and most efficient way to submit a claim is online – it's automatically submitted and reduces the chances of leaving out vital information, which could delay processing. Claim forms can be completed and submitted online at http://www.dayscholarsclaims.com/.

Paper versions of the claim forms can be requested from the Claims Administrator at 1-877-877-5786 or dayscholarsclaims@deloitte.ca. For assistance with filling out a Claim Form, contact the Claims Administrator at 1-877-877-5786.

If the answer to the first two questions is "NO", then the student is not eligible for this class action. However, the student may be eligible for the Federal Indian Day Schools Class Action. This is a separate settlement. Information, including the list of schools and eligible dates for this settlement, can be found at https://indiandayschools.com/en/. Individuals eligible for this settlement should apply for an extension before the deadline on January 13, 2023.

Estate claims can be filed on behalf of Day Scholars who passed away on or after May 30, 2005. Estate claims must be filed by the Executor/Administrator/Trustee/Liquidator or if none is appointed the deceased Day Scholar's highest priority heir.

The settlement also provides $50 million for a Day Scholars Revitalization Fund established to support healing, wellness, education, language, culture, and commemoration for the benefit of Day Scholar Survivors and their Descendants. The Fund will be administered by an independent Day Scholars Revitalization Society, which is currently being established. The process for applying for funding from the Day Scholars Revitalization Fund has not yet been set and will be available from the Day Scholars Revitalization Society once established. http://www.justicefordayscholars.com/

Resources available to Class Members

Video information on how to fill your claim form online : https://www.justicefordayscholars.com/resources/informational-resources/.

All questions regarding the claims process, including updates on previously submitted claims, can be answered by the Claims Administrator Deloitte: 1-887-877-5786 or dayscholarsclaims@deloitte.ca.

Class Counsel is available to answer questions about the class action and settlement at 1-888-222-6845 or dayscholars@waddellphillips.ca.

Mental health counselling and crisis support is available to Class Members 24 hours a day, 7 days a week through the Hope for Wellness Help Line. Contact Hope for Wellness at 1-855-242-3310 or through their online chat at hopeforwellness.ca. Counselling is available in English, French, Cree, Ojibway and Inuktitut, on request.

Media Contact:

Titilayo Ajibose

437-788-2120

Tajibose@argylepr.com