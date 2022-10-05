Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,444 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 261,118 in the last 365 days.

Special Opportunities Fund Declares Distributions For Fourth Quarter of 2022

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. SPE (the "Fund") today announced that the Fund's Board of Directors (the "Board") has declared the next three monthly distributions under the Fund's managed distribution plan.

Under the Fund's managed distribution plan, the Fund intends to make monthly distributions to common stockholders at an annual rate of 8% (or 0.6667% per month) for 2022, based on the net asset value of $16.55 of the Fund's common shares as of December 31, 2021.

The next three distributions declared under the managed distribution plan are as follows:

Month

Rate

Record Date

Payable Date

October

$0.11

October 20, 2022

October 31, 2022

November

$0.11

November 18, 2022

November 30, 2022

December

$0.11

December 20, 2022

December 30, 2022

Under the managed distribution plan, to the extent that sufficient investment income is not available on a monthly basis, the Fund will distribute long-term capital gains and/or return of capital. To the extent that the Fund's net investment income and net realized capital gains exceed the aggregate amount distributed pursuant to the managed distribution plan, the Fund may make an additional year-end distribution. No conclusions should be drawn about the Fund's investment performance from the amount of the distributions. The Board may amend the terms of the managed distribution plan or terminate the plan at any time without prior notice to stockholders which could have an adverse effect on the market price of the Fund's common shares. The plan will be subject to periodic review by the Board, including a yearly review of the annual fixed rate to determine if an adjustment should be made.

The Fund will issue a notice to common stockholders that will provide an estimate of the composition of each distribution. For tax reporting purposes the actual composition of the total amount of distributions for each year will continue to be provided on a Form 1099-DIV issued after the end of the year.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221005005556/en/

You just read:

Special Opportunities Fund Declares Distributions For Fourth Quarter of 2022

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.