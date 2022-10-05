Submit Release
Global Non-Woven Wipes Market to Reach $27.3 Billion by 2027

Global Non-Woven Wipes Market to Reach $27.3 Billion by 2027
- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Non-Woven Wipes estimated at US$17.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$27.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Cellulose-based Fibers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.9% CAGR and reach US$11.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Petroleum-Based Materials segment is readjusted to a revised 6.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.5% CAGR
- The Non-Woven Wipes market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.8% and 6.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.9% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3.1 Billion by the year 2027.
- Specialty Fibers Segment to Record 5.7% CAGR
- In the global Specialty Fibers segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$3 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$4.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 7% CAGR through the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 73 Featured)
Asahi Kasei Corporation Contec, Inc.
Freudenberg Group
Glatfelter Corporation
Japan Vilene Company, Ltd.
Kimberly-Clark Worldwide, Inc.
Nice-Pak Products, Inc.
Reckitt Benckiser Group plc
Robinson Healthcare Ltd. S. C.
Johnson & Son, Inc.
Texel Technical Materials, Inc.
The Clorox Company

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
COVID-19 Induced Boom in Demand for Disinfected Wipes to
Benefit Growth in the Market
Redoubled Focus on Safety in the Food Industry & Infection
Control in Hospitals Amid the Pandemic Keeps the Industrial
Wipes Market Afloat
Closer Scrutiny on Food Safety, A Major Growth Driver
Foodborne Illnesses Remain a Perpetual Public Health Concern
Pushing Up the Need for Stricter Sanitary Best Practices:
Number of Foodborne Disease Outbreak in the United States for
the Years 2012, 2015, 2017, 2019
Surface Contamination is the Primary Source of Food
Contamination & Food Poisoning, a Fact that Highlights the
Value of Disinfectant Wipes: % Share of Foodborne Diseases by
Source
Infection Fears Step Up Hospital Use of Disinfectant Wipes
Industrial Wipes Used in Manufacturing & Automotive Industries
Succumbs to Devastation Wreaked by the Pandemic
Industrial Strength Wipes for Different Cleaning Environments
to Grow in the Post Pandemic Period in Parallel to Economic
Recovery
Rising Fertility in Developing Economies & Robust Outlook for
Baby Care Products to Benefit Demand for Non-Woven Baby Wipes
Global New Births (in Millions) per Annum by Geographic Region
Increased Use of Disposable Diapers Drives Demand for Baby
Wipes to Prevent Diaper Rash
Annual Usage of Baby Disposable Diapers Per Infant by Region:
(Age up to 2.5 years)
Sustainability, a New Trend in Non-Woven Wipes Worthy of Note
Here?s How the Pandemic Has Pushed Consumer Spending on Hygiene
Products

