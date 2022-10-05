Procaps Group to Participate in the BTG Pactual LatAm CEO Conference

/EIN News/ -- MIAMI and BARRANQUILLA, Colombia, Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Procaps Group (NASDAQ: PROC) (“Procaps”), a leading integrated LatAm healthcare and pharmaceutical conglomerate, today announced it will participate in the BTG Pactual LatAm CEO Conference being held at the InterContinental NY Barclays Hotel October 11-13, 2022.



Procaps Group Chief Executive Officer Rubén Minski, Chief Financial Officer Patricio Vargas, and Investor Relations Director Melissa Angelini will conduct in-person one-on-one meetings on October 11 and 12 during which they will discuss the pending acquisition of Grupo Somar, 2022 performance, and other strategic initiatives.

BTG Pactual LatAm CEO Conference

Date: October 11-13, 2022

Location: New York, NY

Format: In-person 1x1's and presentation

Attendees: Chief Executive Officer Rubén Minski, Chief Financial Officer Patricio Vargas, Investor Relations Director Melissa Angelini

For more information on the BTG Pactual LatAm CEO Conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Procaps Group management, please contact your conference representative or you may also email your request to ir@procapsgroup.com.

About Procaps Group

Procaps Group, S.A. (“Procaps”) (NASDAQ: PROC) is a leading developer of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical solutions, medicines, and hospital supplies that reach more than 50 countries in all five continents. Procaps has a direct presence in 13 countries in the Americas and more than 5,300 employees working under a sustainable model. Procaps develops, manufactures, and markets over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products, prescription pharmaceutical drugs (Rx), nutritional supplements, and high-potency clinical solutions.

For more information, visit www.procapsgroup.com or Procaps’ investor relations website investor.procapsgroup.com.

