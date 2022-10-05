The Washington Center Announces Funded Fellowship for Students Seeking Career Advancement in Broadcast Media

Opportunity for diverse candidates to gain first-hand experience via The United States Agency for Global Media (USAGM), the Federal government’s leading global communications network

/EIN News/ -- Washington, D.C., Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Students with an interest in the fields of media, broadcasting or communications are encouraged to apply to a new, funded fellowship program with The United States Agency for Global Media (USAGM). Developed in partnership with The Washington Center for Internships and Academic Seminars (TWC), the fifteen-week internship program will provide students enrolled in an undergraduate or graduate degree hands-on experience communicating to millions of people around the globe, while also building skills and contacts across the Federal government’s media agency.

Participants in the USAGM Fellowship have access to flexible ways of working, either in-person in Washington, D.C., remote or hybrid, and will receive financial sponsorship to cover expenses of housing and transportation. TWC will also offer Fellows a variety of professional development programs to enhance knowledge, networks and marketability.

To help ensure the future workforce of the Federal government’s leading media entity is representative of the true diversity of the U.S., all students are encouraged to apply, particularly those attending Minority Serving Institutions (MSI) such as Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU), Hispanic Serving Institutions (HSI) and Tribal Colleges and Universities (TCU).

“The USAGM Fellowship is a unique opportunity for learners to directly apply their academic pursuits into the largest global media agency across the Federal government,” said Shannan Spisak, Executive Director of Federal Initiatives at The Washington Center. “We hope that the financial sponsorship and flexibility of how and where learners can participate in this program will create more opportunity for individuals from racially, economically and geographically diverse backgrounds across the U.S.”

TWC and USAGM are committed to creating greater pathways for learners of all backgrounds and lived experience to access real-world work experience. Not only will participants gain important skills in a variety of broadcast, production and management functions, the Fellowship creates access to connections and relationships that are important to strengthening career opportunities for students.

Applications for the USAGM Fellowship are being accepted now through October 31, 2022. Participants will be selected in November and December 2022, with the program running between January 23 and May 5, 2023.

For eligibility information, benefits, program dates and to apply, please visit https://twc.edu/programs/USAGMFellowship.

About the United States Agency for Global Media (USAGM)

The United States Agency for Global Media (USAGM) is an independent federal agency, overseeing public service media networks that provide unbiased news and information in countries where the press is restricted. USAGM entities include the Voice of America, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, the Office of Cuba Broadcasting (Radio and TV Marti), Radio Free Asia, the Middle East Broadcasting Networks (Alhurra TV and Radio Sawa) and Open Technology Fund. USAGM programming has a measured audience of 394 million in more than 100 countries and in 63 languages.

About The Washington Center (TWC)

The Washington Center for Internships and Academic Seminars (TWC) creates flexible, immersive pathways to enhance the pipeline of diverse talent that build more equitable, inclusive workplaces and communities. Since our founding, we’ve helped more than 60,000 learners translate their college majors into career paths. We use our scale, our expertise and our passion to create customized, life-changing programs, seminars and professional development experiences for each and every student.

Luke Dickinson The Washington Center for Internships and Academic Seminars 6095778721 Luke.Dickinson@twc.edu