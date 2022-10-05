Crownpeak Acquires ilumino, Expanding Digital Accessibility Capabilities and Expertise for Its Global Customer Base

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crownpeak, a leading digital experience platform (DXP), today announced the acquisition of ilumino, a digital accessibility services and consulting firm. The acquisition reinforces an existing two-year partnership with ilumino, expanding Crownpeak's automated accessibility scanning technology with ilumino's subject matter expertise in digital accessibility and usability. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

More than one billion people worldwide live with some form of visual, auditory, mobility, or cognitive disability, and many organizations are recognizing the need to deliver digital experiences that are inclusive of all users. The Crownpeak/ilumino partnership already serves business services, insurance, and consumer packaged goods (CPG) leaders operating in multiple countries.

"With the combination of Crownpeak and ilumino, our customers have access to richer and more results-driven capabilities to address accessibility demands," said Jonah Paransky, CEO of Crownpeak. "In addition, our valued partners can use our acquired accessibility strength to complement their existing accessibility practices or deploy it as an outsourced component - from project management to implementation and remediation fulfillment."

"We founded ilumino to help millions of people and the world's largest brands provide a more meaningful, accessible, and independent digital experience," said Mark Reardon, CEO and Co-Founder of ilumino. "Incorporating accessibility practices can be challenging, but it doesn't have to be. By formally joining Crownpeak as one company, we can make a broader impact on the market. We're excited about the greater possibilities of making a bigger difference for our customers, partners, and their end users."

Crownpeak's accessibility solutions enable enterprises to deliver consistent, inclusive, and accessible digital experiences across all digital touchpoints - including web, mobile apps, and software. Leveraging the enterprise and global expertise of ilumino, Crownpeak will advance its accessibility solution, systematically and continuously scaling to deliver both innovative technologies and best-in-class managed services.

"Global enterprises are prioritizing their accessibility objectives to both prep for upcoming regulations and meet consumer, partner, and employee needs," said Paransky. "Expanding content and capabilities in an inclusive way is not only the right thing to do, but it also allows enterprises to realize significant business benefits in top-line revenue gains, cost savings and legal risk mitigation."

Crownpeak's Accessibility and Quality solution provides automated and ongoing scanning and auditing against WCAG guidelines, enabling compliance with ADA, AODA and EAA (European Accessibility Act) requirements. Crownpeak's accessibility functionality is seamlessly and natively integrated into its Digital Experience Platform (DXP) for ease of content operations workflow. With Crownpeak's technology and expertise, enterprise customers can improve digital accessibility practices within the context of their existing business practices, brand guidelines, and personalized user experiences.

About Crownpeak

Founded in 2001, Crownpeak empowers customers to orchestrate digital experiences effortlessly. Crownpeak's cloud-native SaaS Digital Experience Platform (DXP) enables over 1,000 market-leading brands to create personalized experiences across all content channels through enterprise-grade content management, natively-integrated accessibility, and digital quality assurance tools.

Customers can compose, manage, and scale the right content across all devices and platforms to millions of global visitors - delivering experiences that drive commerce, loyalty, and engagement with their consumers, partners, and employees. For more information, please visit www.crownpeak.com.

About ilumino

POWERING DIGITAL INCLUSION. ilumino is a digital accessibility company driven by a passion to help create a more inclusive online world through compliant technology that everyone can enjoy. A user-focused approach makes the accessibility of websites, software or mobile applications, documents, and digital platforms straightforward, scalable, and complementary of established branding.

