Secretary of State Mac Warner Reports 1,245 New WV Business Registrations for September of 2022

​​​​​​Charleston, W. Va. – The WV Secretary of State's Office registered 1,245 new businesses statewide during the month of September according to Secretary of State Mac Warner.

Clay County led the state in the percentage of new business growth through September with a total of five new business registrations, a 2.21% increase. The Secretary of State’s Business & Licensing Division reported that Monroe, Fayette, Braxton and Lincoln Counties also experienced notable growth during the month.

A total of 13 new business entities were registered in Monroe County in September of 2022. Fayette County successfully registered 40 businesses. Braxton County reported eleven registrations for the month and Lincoln County registered eight new businesses with the Secretary of State's Office.

Counties that lead the state in total businesses registered for the month of September were Kanawha, Berkeley, Monongalia, Jefferson, and Raleigh. Kanawha County successfully registered 136 businesses while Berkeley County reported 118 new registrations. In Monongalia County, 108 businesses registered. Jefferson County had 62 new businesses registered and Raleigh County totaled 58 registrations for the month.

Statewide, West Virginia registered 12,903 new businesses in the previous 12-month period, from October 1, 2021, to September 30, 2022. Summers County led all 55 counties with a 25.62% growth rate during the one-year timespan. To review county-by-county growth, visit our Business Statistics Database. Business Statistics Database​.

The WV One Stop Business Center Has Moved

To continue his efforts to make starting a new business in West Virginia as easy as possible, WV Secretary of State Mac Warner has moved the WV One Stop Business Center (WV One Stop) to a new location in Charleston to better serve business owners and entrepreneurs.

The WV One Stop is now located at 13 Kanawha Blvd. West, Suite 201; Charleston, WV 25302. There is plenty of free parking available adjacent to the building.

Warner reminds citizens that most licensing and registration services provided by the WV One Stop can be accessed online at Business4WV.gov​. Those needing to speak directly to a WVSOS Business & Licensing specialist are encouraged to call (304) 558-8000.