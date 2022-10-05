PayPal Class Action Complaint Filed: Johnson Fistel Encourages Shareholders to Contact the Firm

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) (“PayPal” or the “Company”). The class action is on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise, acquired PayPal Shares between February 3, 2021 and February 1, 2022, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period). Investors are hereby notified that they have until December 5, 2022 to move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff in this action.



The PayPal class action lawsuit alleges that PayPal throughout the Class Period touted the growth in its Net New Active Accounts (“NNAs”) and instructed investors to value the high growth in this metric as one of the most important indicators of how PayPal was performing. But as the PayPal class action lawsuit alleges, while touting its NNA growth, PayPal failed to disclose that many of the additional users acquired through its cash account creation incentive campaigns were illusory because those incentive campaigns were easily susceptible to fraud. Specifically, PayPal failed to disclose that its cash incentive campaigns significantly increased PayPal’s susceptibility to bot farms that were able to systematically take advantage of PayPal’s $10.00 account opening by creating millions of illegitimate accounts, which ultimately generated no future revenue for PayPal. In addition, the PayPal class action lawsuit alleges that investors were unaware of the lengths PayPal was going to keep inactive customers and fake bot accounts on the platform to prevent churn and inflate its NNA guidance which would have provided a more realistic view of the true demand for PayPal’s platform.

A lead plaintiff will act on behalf of all other class members in directing the PayPal class-action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the class-action lawsuit. An investor's ability to share any potential future recovery of the PayPal class action lawsuit is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

