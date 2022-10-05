Submit Release
Award-winning conservation education professional development scheduled this fall

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is sponsoring professional development for K–12 and early childhood educators this fall. 

Online Course for K-12 Educators

Project WILDAquatic WILD and Project Learning Tree online self-guided course for teachers, naturalists and other K-12 educators is available October 9-December 4. The course is designed so individuals can work through the activities independently.

Participants must register no later than November 15 through AEALearning at https://aealearning.truenorthlogic.com/ and complete coursework by December 4. You will be asked to create an account if you do not already have one. After logging in, enter “Project WILD” in the course search to find registration information for the course.

Participants will explore the three national award-winning activity guides. Upon completion of the required activities, participants receive all three teaching guides. Iowa teachers can earn license renewal credit for the course. Materials are aligned with NGSS and other Common Core standards.

Early Childhood Opportunities Iowa State University Extension provides Growing Up WILD training for early childhood professionals that include continuing education credits through the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services.

Workshops are scheduled Oct. 8 in Newton, and Oct. 29 in Hamburg. Visit the Iowa State University Extension and Outreach website (www.extension.iastate.edu/humansciences/growing-up-wild) to register or check for other classes.

