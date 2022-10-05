Healthedly Insurance Services Voted Best in Dallas by the Dallas Observer

RICHARDSON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Healthedly is proud to announce they were voted as the ‘Best Health Insurance Agency’ by the readers of the Dallas Observer. The Best of Dallas is an issue published by the Dallas Observer where they recognize the city's best businesses, bars, restaurants, people, trails, musicians, artists, and more. Healthedly was 1 of 5 agencies that were nominated for Best Insurance Agent. The community voted for their favorite businesses from August 1st, 2022 to September 10th, 2022. The Dallas Observer then announced the winners through their biggest and most highly anticipated Best of Dallas issue.

Healthedly Insurance Services is an employee-forward business that is quickly growing its brand and customer base here in the Dallas/ Fort Worth area. Their health insurance agents are available to assist clients from a wide variety of backgrounds, just like their employees. They embrace the diversity and inclusiveness that makes a company strong, and they celebrate a passion for helping others secure their future by assisting them with their individual and family health insurance needs.

“Our goal is to always provide a transparent, reassuring, and cost-effective solution for our clients. Ultimately, this recognition reflects how much we care about our clients and their families, and we are proud to be recognized by the Dallas Observer for outstanding service. Helping families find affordable health insurance using an easy, consumer friendly process is our goal and has enabled us to help thousands in the Dallas area.” - Mark Cunningham, Healthedly Insurance Services Agency Director.

While Healthedly offers all health and life insurance options, they specialize in ACA plans (Affordable Care Act or Obamacare). When consumers are looking for affordable health insurance options, Healthedly first helps them determine if they qualify for subsidies and cost-sharing benefits. The amount of subsidies they may qualify for is determined by the consumer’s household size and income. Based on those subsidy determinations, Healthedly can then help many low to middle income individuals and families enroll in zero to low cost health insurance plans.

This win for Healthedly comes at a perfect time, because the 2023 Open Enrollment Period for the ACA is right around the corner. Starting Tuesday, November 1 through December 15, 2022, individuals and families can enroll in coverage beginning January 1, 2023. Open Enrollment ends Sunday, January 15, 2023 for coverage beginning February 1, 2023.

If you want to know what's happening in Dallas, keep your eye on the Observer. Since their founding in 1980, they’ve grown from a small weekly newspaper to a major force in the city of Dallas, known for their hard-edged investigative stories about government, politics, and business, as well as their pointed, provocative coverage of sports, music, restaurants, and the arts.

For more information about Healthedly and the affordable health and life insurance options they offer, contact Healthedly Insurance Services at 855-522-2201.