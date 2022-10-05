Read more about Jay Neal, Executive Director of the Georgia Criminal Justice Coordinating Council, joins DCS to Recognize Employee Excellence

ATLANTA - Employees of the Georgia Department of Community Supervision (DCS) will be recognized during the Department’s Annual Awards Ceremony. The ceremony will be in person in the auditorium of the Georgia Public Safety Training Center (GPSTC) located at 1000 Indian Springs Drive, Forsyth, GA 31029, today, Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at 10:00 am

“This is a great opportunity for DCS to recognize those who contribute to the incredible task of preserving public safety and transforming communities in our great state,” says DCS Commissioner Michael W. Nail. “During our Annual Awards Ceremony, we celebrate the key DCS staff who have performed above and beyond the call of duty, and we also acknowledge our community partners that provide services to our supervisee population at an unparalleled level of service,” added Nail.

Jay Neal, Executive Director of the Criminal Justice Coordinating Council, will serve as the keynote speaker for the ceremony. “I am excited to recognize the hardworking men and women at the Georgia Department of Community Supervision, '' says Executive Director Jay Neal. “These individuals make a difference each day and are a valued resource for all law enforcement throughout our State. They blend many skills and talents to make us safer and better,” he adds.

During the ceremony, agency leaders will present the following awards:

DCS Employee of the Year Awards

This award recognizes a Sworn and Non-Sworn DCS employee who is producing consistently high-quality work, beyond expected standards, over an extended period, and/or who have achieved a substantial contribution within the criminal justice field.

DCS Leadership Award

This award recognizes a DCS employee for outstanding performance in guiding attention to issues and concerns that impact the quality of the agency work and environment.

DCS Stakeholder Award

This award recognizes a public and private DCS stakeholder who is performing acts that further the DCS mission, or make a significant contribution to offenders or the general public, that increase public safety and/or the community good.

DCS Tiffany Bishop Award

This award recognizes DCS Officers within their first year of service who have excelled by producing consistently high-quality work and have fostered unity with co-workers and the community, beyond expected standards.





DCS Heroism Award

This award recognizes acts of heroism or outstanding deeds which resulted in the protection of life and/or property.

DCS Customer Service Award

This award recognizes a DCS employee who provides exceptional support for co-workers, offenders, or the general public that increases public safety and/or the community good.

DCS Day Reporting Center Award

This award recognizes the contributions that our Day Reporting Centers make towards advancing the mission of the department by providing opportunities for successful outcomes for those under supervision.

Video Spotlight of the Year Award

This award recognizes the exemplary work of Community Supervision Officers in the field demonstrating the highest standards of person centered supervision and the use of Enhanced Supervision Program (ESP) skills.

In addition to recognizing the award recipients listed, the 2022 DCS Annual Awards Ceremony celebrates the service of many other individuals and teams throughout the Department, including Command College scholarship recipients, 25 and 30 year Faithful Service Awards, and those who have gone above and beyond in service to their communities.

About the Georgia Department of Community Supervision:

As an integral part of the criminal justice system, we protect and serve the state of Georgia through effective and efficient community supervision while providing opportunities for successful outcomes. For more information, visit dcs.georgia.gov

