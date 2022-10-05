Submit Release
ProSomnus® Sleep Technologies to Participate at the Oppenheimer Private Company Showcase

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProSomnus Holdings Inc. (“ProSomnus”), the leader in patient preferred medical devices for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), today announced that Laing Rikkers, Executive Chairwoman and Co-Founder, is scheduled to participate at the Oppenheimer Private Company Showcase on October 17-18, 2022 at the Four Seasons in Palo Alto, California. Laing Rikkers will present at 10:25 am Pacific Time, and will be available for investor meetings throughout both days.

About ProSomnus
ProSomnus is the first manufacturer of precision, mass-customized oral appliance therapy devices to treat OSA, which affects over 74 million Americans and is associated with serious comorbidities, including heart failure, stroke, hypertension, morbid obesity and type 2 diabetes. ProSomnus’s patented devices are a more comfortable and less invasive alternative to Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) therapy, and lead to more effective and patient-preferred outcomes. With more than 150,000 patients treated, ProSomnus’s devices are the most prescribed oral appliance therapy in the U.S. To learn more, visit www.ProSomnus.com.

In May 2022, ProSomnus entered a definitive merger agreement with Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. (Nasdaq: LAAA), a special purpose acquisition company. Upon closing, the combined company is expected to change its name to ProSomnus, Inc. and its Class A common stock is expected to be traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “OSA”.

You just read:

