WishBone Medical Appoints Dr. John E. Herzenberg to Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- WARSAW, Ind., Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WishBone Medical, Inc., a leader in pediatric orthopedic medical devices, is pleased to announce the appointment of John Herzenberg, MD, FRCSC, FAAOS, to its board of directors. Dr. Herzenberg is a board-certified orthopedic surgeon specializing in pediatric orthopedics whose expertise will support the company and its mission to provide highly differentiated pediatric orthopedic solutions in single-use, sterile packed procedure kits.



Listed in U.S. News & World Report’s Top Doctors as being in the top 1% of his field, Dr. Herzenberg currently serves as the Director of Pediatric Orthopedics at Sinai Hospital as well as Director of the International Center for Limb Lengthening at the Rubin Institute for Advanced Orthopedics.

“Dr. Herzenberg’s clinical expertise coupled with his commitment to product innovation makes him a strong asset to our board,” says Nick Deeter, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of WishBone Medical. “As we continue to develop products to raise surgical standards for pediatric patients, Dr. Herzenberg’s insights will help to ensure that we are also exploring new solutions to streamline efficiencies for surgeons and their teams.”

“It is a great honor for me to be affiliated with an innovative company that is developing unique and practical solutions to pediatric orthopedic problems, especially within the modern shift to more efficient ambulatory surgery centers,” adds Dr. Herzenberg.

Herzenberg is one of the world’s foremost practitioners of the Ponseti Method* and served as a surgeon advisor for the development of WishBone’s Clubfoot Achilles Tenotomy (CAT) Convenience Kit.

After medical school at Boston University, Herzenberg completed his residency in orthopedic surgery at Duke University and subspecialty training in pediatric orthopedics at the Hospital for Sick Children in Toronto. He then trained in limb lengthening directly with Professor Ilizarov in the USSR in 1989 and subsequently in Lecco, Italy, with Professor Maurizio Catagni. After five years on the faculty of the University of Michigan, he moved to Maryland and was Professor of Orthopedic Surgery at the University of Maryland, where he now serves as Clinical Professor. Dr. Herzenberg co-founded the Maryland Center for Limb Lengthening & Reconstruction at Kernan Hospital. He later co-founded the International Center for Limb Lengthening at Sinai Hospital of Baltimore in 2001.

*The Ponseti Method is a technique that corrects congenital clubfoot deformities without invasive surgery.

About WishBone Medical

WishBone Medical is a global pediatric orthopedic company committed to providing highly differentiated pediatric implants, instruments and solutions in single-use, sterile packed procedure kits designed to prevent infection, reduce overall costs for customers and achieve the best outcomes for children around the world who are still growing.

Surgeon-led Innovation | Designed for Kids | Engineered for Efficiency.

For further information, visit www.WishBoneMedical.com or contact Kaitlyn Hughes, Director of Marketing & Communications,

at +1-574-306-4006.

Contact:

Kaitlyn Hughes

+1-574-306-4006

KHughes@WishBoneMedical.com

www.WishBoneMedical.com