Oxford Biomedica Solutions to Present Company Capabilities & Its Platform at Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa and European Society of Gene & Cell Therapy

BEDFORD, Mass., Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxford Biomedica Solutions LLC, an Oxford Biomedica company that offers an end-to-end, full solution platform approach to the development and production of Adeno-Associated Virus (AAV) vectors used in gene therapy, will be presenting a Company overview and providing updates on its industry leading capabilities at upcoming Industry conferences.



Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa

Presenter:



Tim Kelly, CEO, Oxford Biomedica Solutions Date:



Tuesday 11 Oct 2022 Time:



14:15 – 15:30 (PT); 17:15 – 18:30 (ET) Location:



Park Hyatt Aviara Resort, Carlsbad, CA Virtual attendance is available which includes a livestream of Oxford Biomedica Solutions’ presentation and the ability to view all conference sessions on-demand. Please visit https://meetingonthemesa.com for full information including registration.



European Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ESGCT)



The Oxford Biomedica Solutions platform has now demonstrated performance of 1E15 vg/L titer, greater than 90% fully intact vector, formulation stability at 2-8ºC, and consistency across hundreds of constructs and all serotypes tested. A sampling of the technical breadth and capability will be shared at the upcoming ESGCT conference.

Location: Edinburgh International Conference Center, Edinburgh, Scotland

Date: Wednesday 12 October 2022

1) Analytical characterization of empty, partial, and full AAV capsids. Poster # P265. 2) Achieving AAV vector productivity >1E15 vg/L and scaling suspension transfection to 2,000L through upstream process optimization. Poster # P257.

Date: Thursday 13 October 2022

3) Novel AAV drug product formulation achieving long-term liquid state stability (2-8°C) and high titer preparations (>E15vg/mL). Poster # P306.

Contact:

Oxford Biomedica Solutions

www.oxbsolutions.com

T: +781.428.4536/ E: solutions.partnering@oxb.com

About Oxford Biomedica Solutions

Oxford Biomedica Solutions offers a plug and play platform that is capable of achieving both high titer and high product quality vector for partners. The platform has already been proven with six INDs and CTAs. High titer, high product quality, proven expertise, and speed are the foundation of the platform. This unique platform and fully integrated end-to-end capabilities, from vector design and process development through to clinical trials, are now available to partners. For more information contact us at solutions.partnering@oxb.com.