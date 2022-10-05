Netflix Shareholder Alert: Should Management be Held Accountable for Shareholder Losses? Contact Johnson Fistel, Globally-Recognized Law Firm

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of Netflix, Inc. (“Netflix” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NFLX) against certain of its officers and directors.

If you are a current, long-term shareholder of Netflix shares you may have standing to hold Netflix harmless from the alleged harm caused by the Company's officers and directors by making them personally responsible. You may also be able to assist in reforming the Company's corporate governance to prevent future wrongdoing.

If you have continuously owned Netflix shares before October 19, 2021, you can click or copy and paste the link below in a browser to join this action:

https://www.cognitoforms.com/JohnsonFistel/NetflixInc

What is Johnson Fistel investigating? Recently a class action complaint had been filed against Netflix. The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made misleading statements about Netflix’s business. Specifically, Plaintiff alleges that Defendants’ statements were materially false and misleading when made because: (1) Netflix was exhibiting slower acquisition growth due to, among other things, account sharing by customers and increased competition from other streaming services; (2) the Company was experiencing difficulties retaining customers; (3) the Company was losing subscribers on a net basis; and (4) as a result, the Company’s financial results were being adversely affected.

If you are interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact lead analyst Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:

Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. Johnson Fistel seeks to recover losses incurred due to violations of federal securities laws. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com. Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Contact:

Johnson Fistel, LLP

Jim Baker, 619-814-4471

jimb@johnsonfistel.com