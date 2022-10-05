Merchant Services Market Size to Grow Worth USD 38.71 Billion at a CAGR of 9.75% by 2025 - Fundamental Analysis, Portfolio Management & Growth Opportunities: Adroit Market Research

The expansion of the merchant services industry in the APAC region will be considerably aided by the growing number of eCommerce platforms currently being built. The region of Asia-Pacific will control the global market during the forecast. The government's efforts to promote digital transformation and cashless transactions would help the market for merchant services expand globally.

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, Texas, Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global merchant services market expansion is being driven by the increase in online payments in the e-commerce sector, as well as the rising use of smartphones and the accessibility of numerous payment methods. Additionally, the market is anticipated to rise as a result of recent developments such as the acceleration of SME digitization and the emergence of disruption across payments and banking. A merchant service happens when a customer or client ends their relationship with a business, in this example, a merchant acquirer. The merchant services industry has always been very competitive due to its high level of concentration, with each acquirer vying for a larger market share than its competitors. The global merchant services market is expected to grow to USD 38.71 Billion in 2025 with a CAGR of 9.75 from 2021-2025.

Commerce and payments are developing quickly with the help of this service. Suppliers of integrated payment software must modify their point-of-sale environments to accommodate and support all touch-free payment choices. The term "integrated payments" describes how payment processing methods are integrated with other essential software-based business solutions. As a result, integrated payments will continue to be significant in the merchant services industry in the years to come because penetration rates in the US market and globally are still low and the advantages to merchants are clear.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2018-2025 CAGR 9.75% Historical Data 2017-2018 Segment Covered Service Provider, Application, Merchant Type, Regions Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Key Players Profiled PayPal, Chase Payment solutions, Stripe, Dharma Merchant Services, Fiserv, Flagship Merchant Services, Payment Cloud, Square, Helcim, Payment Depot, Stax, Instabill, Barclays, Paymentsense, Sumup, Worldplay, Wells Fargo, Bank of America, Citi Bank, TSYS, JP Morgan Chase, Ayden, Galileo, FIS, Global Payments

The industry's role in promoting inclusivity has grown significantly in importance as payments become more and more paperless. By providing retailers and merchants with a platform to efficiently and swiftly process card payment transactions, the card acquiring sector has grown over time. Due to the commodity status that merchant acquiring has reached over the past ten years, industry participants are now distinguishing their products by reducing margins on transactional volume. The goal of future-focused growth in this industry is to develop an improved "Merchant Acquirer" who will provide value-added services to current clients and generate new business in the SME sector. The market for merchant services is being driven by factors like the transition to cashless, which promises to cut costs, boost convenience, and improve security for customers and businesses. The processing of card payment transactions must include merchant services.

The largest portion of the merchant services market is made up of the retail sector. The retail segment is driven by variables that lead to a high percentage of cashless transactions, including rising population, growing urbanization, rising disposable income, and changing consumer preferences. In the restaurant and hotel industry, where clients may check in with simple and quick card payments, the merchant acquiring business is one of the lucrative ventures.

In 2021, the Asia Pacific region held the largest market share of 41.4%, largely due to the region's growing banked population, improved payment infrastructure, expanding consumer demand for electronic payments, and increased merchant acceptance. With digital wallets accounting for 68.6% of the value of eCommerce transactions in 2021, Asia-Pacific is known for being the first region to adopt them as the main method of payment. This is especially true in China, where the value of digital wallet transactions made up roughly 80% of the total eCommerce transaction value.

About Us:

