ZoidPay to Launch 1st Shopping Pool Auction, Offering Crypto Users a Chance to Own a Web 3.0 Digital Bank

Crypto liquidity platform and Chrome extension Zoidpay is launching a Shopping Pool Auction that will enable users to have their very own Web 3.0 Digital Bank.

/EIN News/ -- BUCHAREST, Romania, Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZoidPay has announced the auction of 50 Shopping Pools that the company will launch on the 12th of October. ZoidPay is a leading crypto liquidity platform that enables instant card issuance for purchases at any merchant, and this auction will look to drive further adoption of its Web 3.0 Financial Services. The Shopping Pools have already gathered strong interest, with the previous two rounds of sales selling out in roughly 24 hrs.

Own a Web 3.0 Digital Bank

Blending elements of Blockchain, eCommerce, and DeFi, the Shopping Pools will be the backbone of the transition to Web 3.0 Financial Services. A Shopping Pool allows one to own a safe and secure business that holds the key to potentially unlimited Passive Income.

Shopping Pools are similar to traditional staking pools, which allow multiple stakeholders to combine their resources, thus enhancing their reward prospects. This is not the first time ZoidPay is bringing innovative concepts to Web 3.0. Recently, ZoidPay also launched a feature that lets users stake their NFTs to boost returns.

The Benefits of Owning a Shopping Pool

A Shopping Pool allows one to own a Web 3.0 Digital Bank while offering a high-yielding staking model. In the traditional sense, a Shopping Pool acts as a node for regular users looking to stake ZPAY.

Pool owners and participants can benefit from exclusive deals and discounts across over 100 million retailers globally using the ZoidPay Chrome Extension. The larger the pool, the higher the potential sales through shopping, extending owners a rewarding revenue source from every transaction.

$ZPAY Staking

$ZPAY is ZoidPay's native platform token, offering Passive Income through Staking, and further benefits through upcoming DeFi offerings, such as ZoidPay Loans, Buy Now, Pay Later, and more. By staking tokens in a Shopping Pool, participants can earn an annualized percentage yield (APY) of up to 27%. There are options to stake for shorter durations of one month, three months, and six months.

Shopping Pool Requirements & Rewards

Anyone that owns a Shopping Pool requires a deposit of at least 100,000 ZPAY tokens. The Shopping Pools have been designed to create the next generation of crypto entrepreneurs. This deposit is staked for a minimum of one year while returning an APY of 15%.

All of the ZPAY deposited towards owning a Shopping Pool earns a minimum of 15% APY, with staking rewards paid out every 30 minutes. Pool Owners can also use the Zoidster NFTs collection to boost their APY up to 30%.

The first 200 Shopping Pools were sold in a little more than 24 hours, and there will only be 1000 Shopping Pools available in total. The current auction of 50 Shopping Pools will be launched on the 12th of October. The Shopping Pools will be rewarded to 50 users with the highest bids. Anyone interested can learn more by visiting the Shopping Pools auction page.

About ZoidPay

ZoidPay is the go-to open architecture for building the next generation of Web 3.0 financial services. It is a one-stop crypto liquidity solutions provider, enabling instant card issuance for purchases from any merchant at the lowest fees. For B2B clientele, ZoidPay offers full support APIs and SDKs to developers & financial businesses that want to build the next-gen Web 3.0 financial services.

ZoidPay Socials

Twitter |Telegram | Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn

Media Contact Details

Contact Name: Elena Oglinda

Contact Email: marketing@zoidpay.com

ZoidPay is the source of this content. This Press Release is for informational purposes only. The information does not constitute investment advice or an offer to invest.

Contact Information:

Max Jones

max.j@sigma.world



Related Images











Image 1









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment