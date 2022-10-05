Fast-Growing AuditClub Names Sarah Timmons Chief Auditor

Will help expand access to auditors-as-a-service model for CPA firm members

/EIN News/ -- IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AuditClub™, the Audit Service Center for CPA Firms, announced today that Sarah Timmons, an 11-year veteran of public accounting, has joined AuditClub as a Chief Auditor based on the East Coast. Sarah will work with CPA firms of all sizes and provide fractional on-demand support for commercial, nonprofit and government audit and assurance engagements.



Timmons joins AuditClub in advance of the upcoming traditional busy season during which firms of all sizes may be struggling to complete their client deliverables in a challenging labor market with limited qualified talent.

“AuditClub’s unique service delivery model is very appealing for CPA firm members, as it solves their capacity constraints with fractional, flexible service,” says Timmons. “I’m equally impressed by the benefits to employees. The founders are building a diverse and employee-centric organization, with a year-round four-day, 32-hour workweek, excellent technology and opportunities for accelerated career growth. I’m excited to join AuditClub in its mission to make public accounting better.”

AuditClub offers a disruptive membership model to stressed CPA firm audit departments. In addition to unlimited access via AuditClub Care, members also benefit from exclusive access to multiple Chief Auditors through technology-enabled and flexible month-to-month passes. Upon joining AuditClub and purchasing passes, firms gain immediate access to a talented team that seamlessly integrates to deliver solutions for an audit practice when firms need it most.

“Because of our rapid growth this year, we found a critical need to add great talent like Sarah to our team of Chief Auditors,” says Chris Vanover, founder of AuditClub. “Her demeanor, technical expertise and extensive public accounting experience will be an instant asset to our CPA firm members as they close out 2022 and navigate into 2023 and beyond busy season.”

Timmons holds a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Florida Gulf Coast University and a Master of Accounting from Florida State University. A licensed CPA, Timmons has primarily led audit and assurance engagements for various nonprofit, public sector, and state and local government entities. As a resident of Avon Park, Timmons enjoys quick escapes to the beach with her family, taking only the necessities: a fishing pole, a good book and all the sandcastle tools.

About AuditClub

AuditClub is transforming how public accounting firms deliver audit and assurance services by turning their traditional staffing model upside down. A licensed accountancy corporation based in the United States and registered with the PCAOB, AuditClub provides on-demand AICPA and PCAOB audit and assurance support to top 10, regional and local CPA firms throughout the United States and abroad via its membership access model. AuditClub services include support for audit and assurance, quality control, regulatory matters, training and transformation. Learn more at AuditClub.cpa.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2c2bf6e7-36a3-4edb-8a2c-13c802b49fef